Intragastric Balloons Market Size Worth $100.2 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intragastric balloons market size is expected toreach USD 100.2 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in obesity and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are anticipated to be key market drivers.

Key suggestions from the report:

According to The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) data, nearly 5,000 intragastric balloon implantations have been conducted since their U.S. FDA approval

The single segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2020 while the triple segment is expected to grow at a fast pace

The gas-filled segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period

The hospital segment held significant revenue share in 2020 while the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace

The endoscopy segment dominated the market in 2020 and the pill form segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the presence of a large obese population and high adoption of bariatric procedures. In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness remunerative growth over the forecast period

As of January 2019 , Apollo Endosurgery has discontinued the sales and distribution of its ReShape Balloon

Read 104 page research report with ToC on "Intragastric Balloons Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Balloon Type (Single, Dual), By Filling Material (Saline Filled, Gas Filled), By End Use, By Administration, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/intragastric-balloon-market

Intragastric balloons are one of the most widely adopted endoscopic bariatric therapy devices in clinical settings. This can be attributed to complications associated with surgical weight loss treatments and the low eligibility criteria for surgical options leading to a rise in demand for effective minimally invasive weight-loss treatment options.

The safety concerns associated with the inflatable medical device are anticipated to make the pre-market and post-market scrutiny process of these devices by the regulatory authorities more stringent. For instance, in 2019, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., revised the labeling of its Orbera Intragastric Balloon System to include contradiction clarifications, precautions related to anticholinergic and psychotropic medications, and updated U.S. adverse event tables after it received an FDA safety letter.

Nonetheless, the extensive research activities related development of innovative and novel systems and up-gradation of existing intragastric balloons to overcome the shortcomings of the traditional inflatable medical devices are anticipated to facilitate market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global intragastric balloons market on the basis of administration, balloon type, filling material, end use, and region:

Intragastric Balloons Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Pill Form



Endoscopy

Intragastric Balloons Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Single



Dual



Triple

Intragastric Balloons Filling Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Saline Filled



Gas Filled

Intragastric Balloons End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory surgical centers

Intragastric Balloons Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





The Netherlands





Belgium





Switzerland





Turkey





Poland



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia





Thailand





Indonesia





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Chile





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Egypt

List of Key Players of Intragastric Balloons Market

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Allurion Technologies, Inc.

Spatz3

Helioscopie

Endalis

MEDSIL

ReShape Medical, Inc.

Lexel Medical

Find more research reports onMedical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Endoscopy Devices Market – The global endoscopy devices market size valued at USD 35.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2019 to 2025.

The global endoscopy devices market size valued at in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2019 to 2025. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market – The global bariatric surgery devices market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2014 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.15% over the forecast period.

The global bariatric surgery devices market size was valued at in 2014 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.15% over the forecast period. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market– The global ambulatory surgery center market size was valued at USD 75.2 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intragastric-balloons-market-size-worth-100-2-million-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301214149.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.