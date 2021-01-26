SMI 10’966 0.4%  SPI 13’594 0.4%  Dow 30’960 -0.1%  DAX 13’790 1.1%  Euro 1.0787 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’581 0.8%  Gold 1’853 -0.1%  Bitcoin 28’466 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8886 0.1%  Öl 55.8 -0.1% 
26.01.2021 10:05:00

Intragastric Balloons Market Size Worth $100.2 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intragastric balloons market size is expected toreach USD 100.2 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in obesity and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are anticipated to be key market drivers.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • According to The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) data, nearly 5,000 intragastric balloon implantations have been conducted since their U.S. FDA approval
  • The single segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2020 while the triple segment is expected to grow at a fast pace
  • The gas-filled segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period
  • The hospital segment held significant revenue share in 2020 while the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace
  • The endoscopy segment dominated the market in 2020 and the pill form segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period
  • North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the presence of a large obese population and high adoption of bariatric procedures. In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness remunerative growth over the forecast period
  • As of January 2019, Apollo Endosurgery has discontinued the sales and distribution of its ReShape Balloon

Read 104 page research report with ToC on "Intragastric Balloons Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Balloon Type (Single, Dual), By Filling Material (Saline Filled, Gas Filled), By End Use, By Administration, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/intragastric-balloon-market

Intragastric balloons are one of the most widely adopted endoscopic bariatric therapy devices in clinical settings. This can be attributed to complications associated with surgical weight loss treatments and the low eligibility criteria for surgical options leading to a rise in demand for effective minimally invasive weight-loss treatment options.

The safety concerns associated with the inflatable medical device are anticipated to make the pre-market and post-market scrutiny process of these devices by the regulatory authorities more stringent. For instance, in 2019, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., revised the labeling of its Orbera Intragastric Balloon System to include contradiction clarifications, precautions related to anticholinergic and psychotropic medications, and updated U.S. adverse event tables after it received an FDA safety letter.

Nonetheless, the extensive research activities related development of innovative and novel systems and up-gradation of existing intragastric balloons to overcome the shortcomings of the traditional inflatable medical devices are anticipated to facilitate market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global intragastric balloons market on the basis of administration, balloon type, filling material, end use, and region:

  • Intragastric Balloons Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
    • Pill Form
    • Endoscopy
  • Intragastric Balloons Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
    • Single
    • Dual
    • Triple
  • Intragastric Balloons Filling Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
    • Saline Filled
    • Gas Filled
  • Intragastric Balloons End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
    • Hospitals
    • Clinics
    • Ambulatory surgical centers
  • Intragastric Balloons Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • The Netherlands
      • Belgium
      • Switzerland
      • Turkey
      • Poland
    • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
      • India
      • South Korea
      • Australia
      • Thailand
      • Indonesia
      • Malaysia
      • Philippines
      • Singapore
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Chile
      • Colombia
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE
      • Israel
      • Egypt

List of Key Players of Intragastric Balloons Market

  • Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Allurion Technologies, Inc.
  • Spatz3
  • Helioscopie
  • Endalis
  • MEDSIL
  • ReShape Medical, Inc.
  • Lexel Medical

Find more research reports onMedical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

  • Endoscopy Devices Market  The global endoscopy devices market size valued at USD 35.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2019 to 2025.  
  • Bariatric Surgery Devices Market The global bariatric surgery devices market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2014 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.15% over the forecast period.
  • Ambulatory Surgery Center Market The global ambulatory surgery center market size was valued at USD 75.2 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.19
2.09 %
Sika 251.40
1.49 %
Swisscom 484.40
1.47 %
Nestle 103.20
1.38 %
Givaudan 3’729.00
1.36 %
Alcon 66.62
0.30 %
CieFinRichemont 82.96
0.12 %
CS Group 11.99
-0.13 %
The Swatch Grp 252.30
-0.28 %
Novartis 84.03
-2.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:13
Vontobel: derimail - Multi BRCs mit 50% Barriere und 1 Jahr Laufzeit - jetzt entdecken
07:53
SMI mit beeindruckender Stärke
07:03
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – 10er-EMA weiterhin Signalgeber / Geberit – 50er-EMA im Fokus
25.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erreicht mit Augenmittel Faricimab Ziele in Phase-III-Studien
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS steigert Gewinn im Pandemiejahr 2020 deutlich - CEO äussert sich zu ING
Novartis-Aktie fällt: Novartis traut sich nach Coronajahr 2021 leichtes Wachstum zu - CEO Narasimhan verdient 2020 mehr
Tesla-Aktie letztlich stärker: Tesla plant wohl Massenfertigung von Batterien mit neuer Technologie
Moderna-Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig höher: Moderna-Impfstoff schützt wahrscheinlich auch vor Varianten
Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics wollen zusammenarbeiten - Relief-Aktie steigt
Dow schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie für COVID-19-Tests ab - Aktie schiesst hoch
Lonza-Aktie gewinnt: Lonza-Präsident erwartet weiteren Ausbau in Visp
Tipps für 2021: Börsenexperte Jim Cramer verrät seine 10 Branchen und Zukunftstrends

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX startet fester -- Hang Seng notiert tiefrot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist die Risikofreude weiterhin niedrig. In Deutschland greifen Anleger zaghaft zu Die asiatischen Indizes geraten am Dienstag unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit