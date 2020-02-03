Intouch Insight Ltd Closes PerformaLogics and MobilForce Acquisition

OTTAWA, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF) today announces that it has closed the acquisition of PerformaLogics Inc., a customer experience measurement company, and its sister company MobilForce, a field reporting software company (the "Acquisition Companies"), as announced January 21. The Acquisition Companies, from their Calgary base, have a strong list of customers and provides its services to customers across Canada.

"We are pleased to acquire such a long standing and respected company in the industry. In addition to the strong customer base, we expect this acquisition to bring significant synergies and sales opportunities across our product lines," said Cameron Watt, President and CEO.

"We made the decision to sell to Intouch once we saw the resources that they could bring to bear for our customers. We have always sought to offer the absolute best and the Intouch technology and approach to customer experience measurement is not only ahead of competition, but we felt it would advance the value we could offer to our customers by two to three years. I look forward to witnessing the future for our companies under the larger Intouch umbrella," said Jason Carter, Co-Founder PerformaLogics and MobilForce.

"This acquisition is in line with our overall growth strategy including our focus on growing the penetration of our software product lines in conjunction with our recurring services business. This acquisition brings a physical western presence, an experienced team of skilled industry employees, and a respected customer base to whom we will be able to offer our full suite of customer experience management products," said Watt.

