Intouch Insight Ltd. Announces Change to Executive Team

OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd., ("Intouch or the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) today announced the departure of its Executive Vice President, Erin Fenn.

Ms. Fenn has been with the company since October 8, 2019. Ms. Fenn's primary responsibility with Intouch was to achieve revenue growth and the Company plans to shift this responsibility to the owner of the potential acquisition target previously announced on May 13, 2021 as of the expected close date of September 1, 2021. In the interim, these and any other responsibilities will be handled by Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer.

"I want to thank Ms. Fenn for her dedication and service to Intouch and wish her every success as she moves forward with her career," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer, Intouch Insight.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCX®, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.