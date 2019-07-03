Intevac Announces Agreement to Deliver its MATRIX PVD System for Evaluation and Qualification in Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Applications

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced it has closed an agreement with a leading outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) manufacturer to place its Intevac MATRIX® PVD System for evaluation and qualification at their R&D facility. Scheduled to ship in the fourth quarter, this system is designed to lower the cost of advanced semiconductor packaging architectures, enabling smaller package footprints for mobile devices, as well as improved thermal and electrical performance as compared to conventional packages.

"After over a year of development and culminating in successful customer demonstrations, we are very pleased to announce that our MATRIX PVD system has passed the stringent selection criteria at a leading OSAT manufacturer,” commented Wendell Blonigan, president and chief executive officer of Intevac. "The MATRIX PVD system is a versatile platform that can be easily configured to handle multiple substrate sizes, including 200 and 300 millimeter wafers, as well as panels up to 890 millimeters wide. The barrier- and seed-layer processes developed by Intevac for the redistribution layer (RDL) when coupled with the MATRIX System’s linear transport architecture, provide compelling technological and cost-of-ownership benefits to our customers.”

The MATRIX PVD system for Advanced Packaging is configured for metal deposition utilizing Intevac’s patented Linear Scanning Magnet Array (LSMA™) magnetron, which achieves significantly higher target utilizations compared to static planar magnetrons. Additionally, the system can be configured with a proprietary pre-clean module, employing a gridded ion source that produces a net electrically neutral beam of well-controlled energetic Argon ions for substrate preparation.

About INTEVAC MATRIX®

INTEVAC MATRIX® leverages Intevac's core capabilities in high-throughput, precise thin film deposition and ports them to applications such as advanced semiconductor packaging. The MATRIX is a substrate-independent platform for multiple thin film applications; from its compact, modular design to its automated transport system, every aspect of MATRIX is optimized to maximize productivity and minimize Cost of Ownership. Enabled by a carrier-based transport system that accommodates variously sized substrates, the system can be configured with multiple thin film deposition and pre-clean technologies for in-line sequential processing.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the company's website at www.intevac.com.

