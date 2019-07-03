<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.07.2019 15:00:00

Intevac Announces Agreement to Deliver its MATRIX PVD System for Evaluation and Qualification in Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Applications

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced it has closed an agreement with a leading outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) manufacturer to place its Intevac MATRIX® PVD System for evaluation and qualification at their R&D facility. Scheduled to ship in the fourth quarter, this system is designed to lower the cost of advanced semiconductor packaging architectures, enabling smaller package footprints for mobile devices, as well as improved thermal and electrical performance as compared to conventional packages.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 %
CS / Julius Bär / UBS 48130339 65.00 % 8.00 %

"After over a year of development and culminating in successful customer demonstrations, we are very pleased to announce that our MATRIX PVD system has passed the stringent selection criteria at a leading OSAT manufacturer,” commented Wendell Blonigan, president and chief executive officer of Intevac. "The MATRIX PVD system is a versatile platform that can be easily configured to handle multiple substrate sizes, including 200 and 300 millimeter wafers, as well as panels up to 890 millimeters wide. The barrier- and seed-layer processes developed by Intevac for the redistribution layer (RDL) when coupled with the MATRIX System’s linear transport architecture, provide compelling technological and cost-of-ownership benefits to our customers.”

The MATRIX PVD system for Advanced Packaging is configured for metal deposition utilizing Intevac’s patented Linear Scanning Magnet Array (LSMA™) magnetron, which achieves significantly higher target utilizations compared to static planar magnetrons. Additionally, the system can be configured with a proprietary pre-clean module, employing a gridded ion source that produces a net electrically neutral beam of well-controlled energetic Argon ions for substrate preparation.

About INTEVAC MATRIX®

INTEVAC MATRIX® leverages Intevac's core capabilities in high-throughput, precise thin film deposition and ports them to applications such as advanced semiconductor packaging. The MATRIX is a substrate-independent platform for multiple thin film applications; from its compact, modular design to its automated transport system, every aspect of MATRIX is optimized to maximize productivity and minimize Cost of Ownership. Enabled by a carrier-based transport system that accommodates variously sized substrates, the system can be configured with multiple thin film deposition and pre-clean technologies for in-line sequential processing.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the company's website at www.intevac.com.

INTEVAC MATRIX® and LSMA™ are trademarks of Intevac, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act”). Intevac claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the terms "may,” "believes," "projects,” "expects,” or "anticipates,” and do not reflect historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to; the timing of the MATRIX shipment and the films processed. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations. These risks include, but are not limited to: the failure to meet planned shipment and customer acceptance dates, which could have a material impact on our business, our financial results, and the company's stock price. These risks and other factors are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Intevac Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intevac Inc.mehr Analysen

31.07.18 Intevac Buy The Benchmark Company
01.05.18 Intevac Hold Maxim Group
01.05.18 Intevac Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.02.18 Intevac Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
31.10.17 Intevac Buy Noble Financial Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
DAX-Future: Rallye-Level verteidigt
10:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
08:49
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
06:16
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone in greifbarer Nähe / Sonova – Kursrückgang als Kaufchance?
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intevac Inc. 4.56 -4.00% Intevac Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst vorbörslich hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
Cembra-Aktie unentschlossen: Cembra beschafft sich frisches Geld für Cashgate-Akquisition - S&P senkt Rating-Ausblick
Wall Street vor grünem Start -- SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Logitech-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street vor grünem Start -- SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
In den USA dürfte es zur Wochenmitte nach oben gehen. Der heimische Markt weist am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte mit einem Zuschlag. Die wichtigsten Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB