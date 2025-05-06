Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’227 -0.1%  SPI 16’655 0.0%  Dow 41’044 -0.4%  DAX 23’241 -0.4%  Euro 0.9349 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’260 -0.4%  Gold 3’383 1.5%  Bitcoin 77’600 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8231 0.1%  Öl 62.6 3.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Rheinmetall-, HENSOLDT & Co nach Abschlägen erholt: Rüstungsaktien unter Druck nach politischem Beben in Berlin
NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Heritage Financial-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Heritage Financial Aktionären eine Freude
S&P 500-Wert Aflac-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Aflac Aktionären eine Freude
S&P 500-Titel Paycom Software-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Paycom Software-Anleger freuen
Ausblick: Rivian Automotive legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.05.2025 16:31:08

Intesa Sanpaolo Reports Best-Ever Net Income of €2.6BN in 1Q25

In the picture you can see the skyscraper of Intesa Sanpaolo in Turin,designed by Renzo Piano and LEED Platinum certified for sustainability

MILAN, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo delivered its best-ever quarterly net income in 1Q25, exceeding €2.6 billion and generating an annualized Return on Equity of 20%.

This outstanding start to the year supports guidance for 2025 net income well above €9 billion.

Strong revenue growth and cost efficiency

Intesa Sanpaolo posted a record first quarter for commissions (+7% vs 1Q24), with 11% growth in Wealth Management & Protection related activities. Insurance income saw its best quarter ever (+9% vs 4Q24).

Customer financial assets grew by €45.5 billion from March 31, 2024, to around €1.4 trillion, supported by €900 billion in direct deposits and Assets under Management (AuM).

Despite significant investments in technology, cost discipline remains a priority. The Cost/Income ratio hit a record low of 38%, one of the best in Europe.

Technology investments and digital transformation

Technology remains central to Intesa Sanpaolo’s strategy. The bank has invested €4.4 billion in its digital transformation, hiring ~2,350 IT specialists and migrating 62% of applications to the cloud.

Isybank—Intesa Sanpaolo’s digital bank—has reached one million clients, with a strong acceleration in Q1 that confirms the success of the Group’s digital strategy.

Commitment to Social Impact

Intesa Sanpaolo continues to lead in social impact initiatives, deploying more than €0.7 billion from 2023 to 1Q25—including around €65 million in the first quarter—to combat poverty and reduce inequality, supported by a dedicated team of ~1,000 professionals.

Outlook for 2025

Thanks to this strong start, Intesa Sanpaolo confirms its outlook with 2025 net income well above €9 billion. Intesa Sanpaolo plans to return over €8.2 billion to shareholders this year, with additional distributions to be quantified at year-end.

Pull quotes from CEO Carlo Messina

Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, remarked on the results:

"The results achieved in the first quarter of 2025 confirm and reinforce Intesa Sanpaolo’s standing among Europe’s major banks.”

"In terms of market capitalization, we rank among the leading European banking groups, alongside competitors with significantly larger balance sheets.”

"Amid market volatility and shifting interest rates, we are facing these challenges from a position of strength, thanks to a resilient, efficient and well-diversified business model.”

"We rank first in the eurozone for the contribution of fees and insurance activities to total revenues.”

"Capital generation remains strong: our CET1 ratio stands at 13.3%. During the quarter, we increased it by approximately 45 basis points, confirming the Bank’s ability to generate capital consistently and robustly.”

"Technological innovation is a key driver of our success.”

"We are strongly committed to the environmental transition. From 2021 to the first quarter of 2025, we have provided €72.2 billion in support of the green economy.”

"The quality of our people is a decisive factor in generating strong, sustainable results. I am proud of what we have achieved and thank all our people for their extraordinary contribution.”

"Our well-diversified business model, solid capital position and strong income-generating capacity are the pillars of Intesa Sanpaolo’s success. We are confident that the Group’s existing potential will sustain our leadership in Europe in the years ahead.”

Click here for more information on Intesa Sanpaolo’s financial results and strategic outlook.

Contact: international.media@intesasanpaolo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19fa4ad4-2506-402c-beff-ada3953bc85a


Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
📌 Thales Group (FR0000121329)
📌 Assicurazioni Generali (IT0000062072)
📌 Swiss Life Holding (CH0014852781)

➡️ Ausserdem zeigen wir, welche Aktien das Portfolio verlassen haben und warum:
❌ Meta Platforms (US30303M1027)
❌ LPL Financial (US50212V1008)
❌ American Express (US0258161092)

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life | Rebalancing im #BXMusterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

15:26 Galderma – Zahlen sorgen für neuen Aufwind
13:54 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG
10:28 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, SGS, VAT Group
10:18 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
09:17 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall gesucht
06:14 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Verhalten in die neue Woche
05.05.25 Logo WHS Fed, DAX, Palantir & Microsoft: Börse zwischen Rallye & Risiko - Marktausblick
30.04.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life | Rebalancing im #BXMusterportfolio
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’716.90 18.74 B0LSNU
Short 12’949.82 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’420.24 8.78 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’218.13 06.05.2025 16:32:32
Long 11’740.00 19.83
Long 11’480.00 13.84
Long 11’040.00 8.82
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-, HENSOLDT & Co nach Abschlägen erholt: Rüstungsaktien unter Druck nach politischem Beben in Berlin
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: Erste Verkaufsempfehlung für KI-Riesen seit Langem
Palantir überzeugt mit Zahlen: Warum die Palantir-Aktie dennoch abrutscht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Oerlikon-Aktie +15Prozent: Oerlikon startet mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang ins erste Quartal - Barmag veräussert
SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich freundlich -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen geschlossen
ON Semiconductor-Aktie tiefer: ON Semiconductor verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - Umsatz überrascht positiv
DAX 40-Wert BASF-Aktie: So viel weniger Dividende erhalten BASF-Aktionäre
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verzeichnet deutlich weniger Gewinn - Aktie in Rot
Milliardendeal? Shell lotet offenbar Übernahme von BP aus

Top-Rankings

KW 18: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 18: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}