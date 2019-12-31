Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Study, 2019-2023 - Data on Drug-Eluting Stents, Catheters, Bare-Metal Stents, Guidewires, and More

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.04% during the 2018-2023 period, and will reach a value of US$ 15.43 billion by 2023.



Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, along with the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to drive the interventional cardiology devices market during the forecast period.

Segmentation based on product type

Based on product type, the drug-eluting stents segment contributed the highest revenue in 2018, by replacing the bare-metal stents market, owing to major technological advancements. The segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.71% during the 2018-2023 period, to reach USD 6.71 Bn by 2023.

Catheters being the major medium of interventional cardiology procedures, its segment holds a market share of ~27%. The segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (7.02%) during the forecast period.

Regional insights

North America accounted for ~38% of the total revenue of the interventional cardiology devices market in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific (~27%). The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR (6.94%) during the forecast period, followed by Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, expanding at CAGRs of 6.54% and 6.29% respectively.

Most of Asia-Pacific's growth is estimated to come from China, Japan, and India due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising number of diabetic patients.

Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Becton Dickinson

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen

Teleflex Incorporated

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in the study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

2.1. Market definitions

2.2. Market trends

2.3. Market drivers

2.4. Market challenges

2.5. Revenue based on product type - (USD Bn) (2018)

2.6. Value chain analysis of the global interventional cardiology devices market

Chapter 3: Global interventional cardiology devices market overview

3.1. Market overview

3.1.1. Global historical market revenue (USD Bn) (2016-2017)

3.1.2. Global forecast market revenue (USD Bn) (2018-2023)

3.1.3. Geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn) (2018 and 2023)

Chapter 4: Global interventional cardiology devices market - based on product type

4.1. Drug-eluting stents market

4.1.1. Revenue - (2015, 2018 and 2023) (USD Bn)

4.1.2. Trends

4.1.3. Drivers

4.2. Catheters market

4.2.1. Revenue - (2015, 2018 and 2023) (USD Bn)

4.2.2. Trends

4.2.3. Drivers

4.3. Bare-metal stents market

4.3.1. Revenue - (2015, 2018 and 2023) (USD Bn)

4.3.2. Trends

4.3.3. Drivers

4.4. Guidewires market

4.4.1. Revenue - (2015, 2018 and 2023) (USD Bn)

4.4.2. Trends

4.4.3. Drivers

4.5. Other interventional cardiology devices market

4.5.1. Revenue - (2015, 2018 and 2023) (USD Bn)

4.5.2. Trends

4.5.3. Drivers

Chapter 5: Global interventional cardiology devices market - based on regions

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Overview

5.1.2. Revenue - (2015-2023) (USD Bn)

5.1.3. Key highlights

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Revenue - (2015-2023) (USD Bn)

5.2.3. Key highlights

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Revenue - (2015-2023) (USD Bn)

5.3.3. Key highlights

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Revenue - (2015-2023) (USD Bn)

5.4.3. Key highlights

5.5. The Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Overview

5.5.2. Revenue - (2015-2023) (USD Bn)

5.5.3. Key highlights

Chapter 6: Market share of companies

6.1. Companies' share in the global interventional cardiology devices market

Chapter 7: Competitive landscape

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1. Company snapshot

7.1.2. Key financials

7.1.3. Business description and major products

7.1.4. Global presence

7.1.5. Major initiatives

7.1.6. Growth strategies

7.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.3. Medtronic

7.4. Terumo Corporation

7.5. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

7.6. Becton Dickinson

7.7. Johnson & Johnson

7.8. B. Braun Melsungen

7.9. Teleflex Incorporated

7.10. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Chapter 8: Conclusion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9e9vu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interventional-cardiology-devices-market-study-2019-2023---data-on-drug-eluting-stents-catheters-bare-metal-stents-guidewires-and-more-300979910.html

SOURCE Research and Markets