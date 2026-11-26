(RTTNews) - Intervacc AB (IVACC), a Swedish animal health company, announced Thursday that New Zealand Bloodstock will require all yearlings participating in its 101st National Yearling Sales to be vaccinated with Strangvac, Intervacc's vaccine against equine strangles. The requirement will apply to the prestigious thoroughbred auction in Karaka in January 2027.

All participating yearlings must receive two doses of Strangvac, administered 30 days apart, before arriving at the auction facility. The decision marks a step toward making strangles vaccination a condition for participation in equestrian events.

Earlier this year, Intervacc received special permission to export 1,500 doses of Strangvac to New Zealand following a request from the New Zealand Equine Health Association (NZEHA), after around 20 acute outbreaks were reported in the Waikato region. Genetic analysis identified a strain of the strangles bacterium not previously detected in the country.

According to New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, Strangvac has demonstrated protective effects against the new strain, with positive results from the vaccination programme.

Although Strangvac is not yet approved for general sale in New Zealand, authorities have granted additional special permission for the supply of 5,500 doses before year-end, pending regular approval.