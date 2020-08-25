25.08.2020 11:13:00

Intertek Expands 5G Testing and Certification Solutions to Asia Pacific Market

TAIPEI, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces an expansion to the Asia Pacific market of its assurance, testing and certification services for 5G products. The solutions, made possible through new testing platforms and software at the Company's cellular conformance test lab in Taipei, expand the scope of Intertek's 5G services, previously available only in the US. The expansion allows manufacturers from a variety of industries in the Asia Pacific region to test and validate the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) devices to requirements of various global markets, including those specific to the US. 

5G, or 5th Generation, technology will offer faster and more efficient connectivity than 4G, satisfying consumer demand for connected products that offer higher data rates, lower latency, and permit increased device density. Intertek's 5G solutions, launched in the US in 2019, include consulting services, R&D support, testing, and certification of 5G-enabled devices. The expansion of these services to Taiwan offers regional manufacturers localized testing and certification, allowing turnaround time and costs to be minimized, thus helping ensure fast and efficient product launches onto major US operator networks, as well as those of operators worldwide. The services are complemented by Intertek's extensive capabilities in cybersecurity, regulatory requirements and wireless in Asia Pacific that aid manufacturers in bringing comprehensive cellular-connected products to market.

Tony Walker, Vice President at Intertek, said: "At Intertek, we strive to provide innovative Total Quality Assurance solutions to the connected world. 5G technology will, over the coming years, transform the way we live and work. We're very proud to be able to support our customers' development of this cutting-edge technology and help them to seize the opportunities this technological revolution creates for society."

For more than 20 years, Intertek has been a leader in software testing and quality assurance, providing a full spectrum of services for websites, desktop and mobile devices. With the advent of IoT, Intertek has bought together longstanding expertise in telecoms devices, product cybersecurity and software and performance testing to provide a comprehensive suite of services that allow clients to develop products that thrive in the Connected World, fully seizing the opportunities that the connectivity revolution presents.

For more, visit: https://www.intertek.com/wireless/5g-technology  

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 46,000 people in more than 100 countries delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely. intertek.com

SOURCE Intertek

