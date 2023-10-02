|
02.10.2023 18:15:01
Interroll announces management changes
|
Interroll Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
SantAntonino, Switzerland, October 02, 2023. INTERROLL has decided to introduce a modified structure at management level to strengthen the organization for further future growth as of 01.01.2024.
From January 2024 on, Interroll will introduce the positions of Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operation Officer. In parallel the position of Chief Sales Officer will be empowered.
The new structure will help us to put even more focus on customers, innovations, products and production. It is a consequent step regarding our growth ambitions and to fully support our long-term strategy. says Ingo Steinkrüger, CEO Interroll Group.
Considering these changes, the company announces the new management team composition as follows:
Ingo Steinkrüger, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Cost fitness is very important for us. By rebalancing the responsibilities, we will not increase the number of members in the management team compared to the actual situation. added Ingo Steinkrüger.
Due to the change in structure, Jens Strüwing former EVP for Products & Technology, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside of Interroll and will leave the company.
I would like to personally extend my gratitude to Jens Strüwing who has been a dedicated member of the company since 2018. His know-how, technical expertise and personal commitment have highly contributed to streamline our organization. We thank Jens and wish him all the best for his future endeavors. says Ingo Steinkrüger.
Until the newly created roles are fully operational, Ingo Steinkrüger, will lead ad-interim those operational activities within Interroll.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1739581
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1739581 02.10.2023 CET/CEST
