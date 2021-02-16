SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’625 -0.2%  Dow 31’547 0.3%  DAX 14’065 -0.3%  Euro 1.0806 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’726 -0.2%  Gold 1’796 -1.3%  Bitcoin 43’419 1.8%  Dollar 0.8920 0.2%  Öl 63.3 -0.1% 

16.02.2021 20:00:00

InterRent Announces February 2021 Distributions

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-IIP.UN) ("InterRent”) announced today that its distribution declared for the month of February 2021 is $0.027125 per Trust unit, equal to $0.3255 per Trust unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about March 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on February 28, 2021.

About InterRent

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

pagehit