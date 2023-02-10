|
10.02.2023 20:02:00
Interoil receives formal approval to its acquisition in 2020 of participating interests in five concessions in Santa Cruz, Argentina
Oslo, 10 February 2023
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is pleased to announce that the Government of the Province of Santa Cruz has granted formal authorization to the assignment to the Company of a 8.34% participating interest in and to the exploitation and exploration concessions CA-10 "PALERMO AIKE”, CA-9 "OCÉANO”, CA-6 "CHORRILLOS”, CA-4 "MOY AIKE” and CA-1 "CAMPO BREMEN”.
This Government approval has been given by means of Decree 0121/23 of the Province of Santa Cruz, dated January 31, 2023, and published in the Official Gazette of the Province on February 7, 2023. The participating interests in the five aforementioned concessions, all of them located in the Province of Santa Cruz, were acquired by the Company from Roch S.A., an Argentine company, in 2020 (ref. announcement dated 11 January 2020).
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Idorsia AG
|124058140
|50.00 %
|20.00 %
|Zur Rose Group AG
|124058382
|56.00 %
|20.00 %
|AMS AG
|124058383
|49.00 %
|19.20 %
In addition to holding the participating interests referred to above, the Company serves as the operator under the joint venture agreement governing the activities that are being carried out in such concessions.
Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no
***************************
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
Wie war der Start des Jahres für den Kryptomarkt? Befinden wir uns noch in einem Bärenmarkt?
Wie sieht 21Shares die Marktentwicklung im Jahr 2023?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe, 21Shares im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem geht es um Trends für das Jahr 2023, wie das Sentiment aussieht und welche spannenden ETP-Produkte von 21Shares entwickelt wurden.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow-Jones im Plus, Nasdaq in rot -- Rückkehr der Zinssorgen bremst Börsen aus: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen laufen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}