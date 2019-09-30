+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
30.09.2019 11:00:00

Internet Marketing Company, fishbat, Shares How Digital Platforms Can Redefine The Automotive Industry

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In their ongoing efforts to assist companies in not only utilizing but maximizing digital media, Internet marketing company, fishbat, shares how digital platforms can redefine the automotive industry.

(PRNewsfoto/fishbat)

In the United States, the automotive industry is among the most lucrative. It has seen steady growth from year to year, which has been facilitated by entities including small car lots and established dealerships. A few decades ago, if a shopper desired a new or used car, they would either have to sift through newspapers or visit lots to see what was available. With the advent of digital media that a NY SEO company uses, the lives of shoppers have been made easier. Just as importantly, it provided the automotive industry with different possibilities.

One can see the impact of digital tools, on the automotive industry, in the way that people shop for vehicles. With most major dealerships having their own websites, it has become effortless to browse the various makes and models of cars available on different lots. From there, shoppers can inquire about additional features and auto insurance, just to name a few variables that can influence prices. Instead of simply traveling to a lot, taking a chance on finding a car worth purchasing, shoppers can perform thorough research ahead of time.

Social media has become one of the most important digital platforms and it only continues to grow. It can be used to share content across different social networks, including Facebook and Twitter, but this is just the beginning of its value to automotive companies. Social media is an effective engagement tool, allowing companies to interact with existing and potential customers alike. In this sense, it can be just as much of a customer service platform as a 24/7 hotline. Furthermore, social media doesn't cost much to invest in, depending on the ads automotive companies run, which makes it that much more of a worthwhile investment.

In the future, it wouldn't be unfathomable for augmented reality to be used in the automotive industry. First-person experiences are essential when making substantial purchases, but it's possible that shoppers will need incentivization to take the next step. This is where augmented reality can be used, allowing potential shoppers to see new and used cars up close. They can see how they look at different times of the day, how big the windows are, and whether it will be able to accommodate them and their families. As augmented reality matures, expect it to become commonplace in the automotive industry.

About fishbat:

fishbat Online Marketing Firm is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internet-marketing-company-fishbat-shares-how-digital-platforms-can-redefine-the-automotive-industry-300909673.html

SOURCE fishbat

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
S&P 500 – hält der Support?
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Österreich hat mehr zu bieten als nur AMS
09:14
SMI schnuppert wieder am Rekordhoch
06:00
Daily Markets: SMI – Verlaufshoch erreicht? / Facebook – Bodenbildung um 175,00 USD?
27.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arbeitgeber wehren sich gegen Von der Leyens Mindestlohn-Pläne
Beyond Meat erhält starke Konkurrenz: Nestlé bringt eigenen Veggie-Burger auf den Markt
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
Warum auf die asiatische Wirtschaft eine dunkle Phase zukommt
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Addex-Aktie verliert: Addex schreibt wegen höherer Forschungsausgaben Verlust im Halbjahr
Novartis erzielt mit Krebsmittel Kisqali gute Studiendaten
CS könnte Topmitarbeiter wegen Khan-Affäre verlieren - Verwaltungsrat steht offenbar hinter CEO Thiam
Besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen dem Goldpreis und Donald Trumps Politik?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Montag recht stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert ebenfalls um die Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB