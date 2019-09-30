PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In their ongoing efforts to assist companies in not only utilizing but maximizing digital media, Internet marketing company, fishbat, shares how digital platforms can redefine the automotive industry.

In the United States, the automotive industry is among the most lucrative. It has seen steady growth from year to year, which has been facilitated by entities including small car lots and established dealerships. A few decades ago, if a shopper desired a new or used car, they would either have to sift through newspapers or visit lots to see what was available. With the advent of digital media that a NY SEO company uses, the lives of shoppers have been made easier. Just as importantly, it provided the automotive industry with different possibilities.

One can see the impact of digital tools, on the automotive industry, in the way that people shop for vehicles. With most major dealerships having their own websites, it has become effortless to browse the various makes and models of cars available on different lots. From there, shoppers can inquire about additional features and auto insurance, just to name a few variables that can influence prices. Instead of simply traveling to a lot, taking a chance on finding a car worth purchasing, shoppers can perform thorough research ahead of time.

Social media has become one of the most important digital platforms and it only continues to grow. It can be used to share content across different social networks, including Facebook and Twitter, but this is just the beginning of its value to automotive companies. Social media is an effective engagement tool, allowing companies to interact with existing and potential customers alike. In this sense, it can be just as much of a customer service platform as a 24/7 hotline. Furthermore, social media doesn't cost much to invest in, depending on the ads automotive companies run, which makes it that much more of a worthwhile investment.

In the future, it wouldn't be unfathomable for augmented reality to be used in the automotive industry. First-person experiences are essential when making substantial purchases, but it's possible that shoppers will need incentivization to take the next step. This is where augmented reality can be used, allowing potential shoppers to see new and used cars up close. They can see how they look at different times of the day, how big the windows are, and whether it will be able to accommodate them and their families. As augmented reality matures, expect it to become commonplace in the automotive industry.

