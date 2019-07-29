Internationally Renowned Radiation Oncologist, Prof. Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori Appointed as International Director, Apollo Cancer Centres, Apollo Hospitals Group

NEW DELHI, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Hospitals have appointed world renowned Radiation Oncologist, Prof. Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori, as International Director – Apollo Cancer Centres, Apollo Hospitals Group. Beginning this month, Dr. Nori will be available for consultations 10 times at Apollo Hospitals in India for 4 months in a year. He will be available virtually throughout the year through the Ask Apollo platform https://www.askapollo.com/.

A Padma Shri Awardee, Dr. Nori has been honoured with many prestigious awards for immigrants for medicine and cancer care, including the highest civilian honour in the US in 2014, the "Ellis Island Medal of Honor" for his exemplary and outstanding qualities in both his personal and professional life. In 2017, the Indian Cancer Congress honoured him with its highest recognition - "Living Legend in Cancer Care."

"It is a great pleasure to welcome the 'Living Legend in Cancer Care' Dr. Dattreyudu Nori to the Apollo Hospitals family. With the rising incidence of cancer, Prof. Nori will help in strengthening our fight against cancer," said Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Speaking about his new role at Apollo Hospitals, Prof. Dattatreyudu Nori said, "It is an honour to join hands with Apollo Hospitals in its mission against cancer. Apollo has been a pioneer and has revolutionised medical landscape in India with trailblazing initiatives. The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre is a shining example of Dr. Prathap Reddy's dedication to the cause of bringing latest medical technology to India."

Dr. Nori, with over four decades of experience, is recognised as a global thought leader in cancer research with many path breaking and innovative developments related to cancer treatment attributed to him. Dr. Nori is also a consultant to the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency, advising on formulation of guidelines for cancer treatment in developing countries.

It was in 1983, that Dr. Prathap C Reddy made a pioneering endeavor by launching India's first corporate hospital - Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Now, as Asia's foremost trusted healthcare group, its presence includes over 12,000 beds across 71 Hospitals, 3300 Pharmacies, over 90 clinics & 150 Diagnostic centers, 110 Telemedicine Centres, 15 medical education centres and a Research Foundation with a focus on global Clinical Trials, epidemiological studies, stem cell & genetic research.

