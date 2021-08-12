International Youth Day: Infinitus Empowers Young People with Youth-Centered Strategy and Social Programs

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of International Youth Day on August 12th which highlights the achievements and contributions of young people and also draws attention to the issues faced by the youth all across the world, Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. ("Infinitus"), a purveyor of health products and solutions, shares its recent business strategy and social programs aimed at supporting young people.

New strategy empowering youth entrepreneurship

Micro and small enterprises (MSEs) and self-employed individuals across economic sectors have become a key force underpinning China's resilient economic and job growth in the post-pandemic era. Data from China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security shows that the number of people with flexible working routines has hit 200 million in 2021. The pandemic lockdowns have further led to an uptick in the freelance workforce, absorbing job losses in Chinese cities caused by reduced economic activities during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Infinitus has recently launched a new strategy to bolster young entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals in developing their businesses without the pains and risks of heavy upfront investment. To empower more young people in terms of entrepreneurship and honing skills for self-employment, the company has established a micro e-commerce platform in partnership with Tencent, a world-leading internet and technology company, as part of its effort to help small businesses and individuals set up their online shops.

The new strategy will also help more full-time employees to develop side hustles, which not only can increase personal income while learning monetizable skills serving as a buffer that can cushion the impact of unexpected financial pressures, but also carry the potential to promote innovation in business models and create more employment opportunities.

Assistance programs promoting education and well-being of young people

As early as 2013, Infinitus has been working in tandem with Si Li Ji Ren Foundation to help create employment opportunities, further career advancement and drive greater economic empowerment for young adults and students from poverty-stricken families in China. In seven years, Infinitus has partnered with the Foundation to provide bursaries for 1,272 students in 30 provinces, helping them complete their studies and obtain professional skills to improve income and living standards.

For poverty-stricken regions characterized by a poor economic foundation, rudimentary transport infrastructure and unfavorable geological conditions, a new strategy is needed to create sustainable programs that lift more students from disadvantaged backgrounds out of poverty. Infinitus created these skills development and educational empowerment programs in the hope of carving out a pathway that can fundamentally help more students enhance the financial situation of their families.

In 2020, the 9/19 charity walk organized by Infinitus concluded with the completion of a 920-million-step target thanks to the contribution of global participants. As part of the program that supports youth sports in impoverished areas in China, Infinitus converted the steps into a donation of goods worth RMB 2.8 million to the Happy Football Program of the China Youth Development Foundation.

Cultivating a youth-friendly culture at Infinitus

Born in the age of the internet, young people are the vanguard in leading the technological revolution as well as social and cultural change. Against this backdrop, Infinitus promotes a youth-friendly company culture and encourages employees from older generations to learn from young people. To create a diverse and vibrant working space for them to gain the skills and experience they need for work and life, Infinitus welcomes new ideas from young workers and is committed to providing opportunities for their voices to be heard within the company.

At Infinitus, it is believed that, by paying attention to young people, the company can see the future with a long-term perspective, keep making breakthroughs and innovations, and continuously attract more outstanding talents, so that the business will have no lack of successors and be evergreen, while it trains more talents for the society. Looking to the future, Infinitus will continue to work with its partners to support youth development through global initiatives and social programs, empowering young people along with their study and career journeys.

