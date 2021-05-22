SMI 11’226 0.7%  SPI 14’454 0.6%  Dow 34’208 0.4%  DAX 15’438 0.4%  Euro 1.0937 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’026 0.7%  Gold 1’881 0.2%  Bitcoin 32’831 -10.1%  Dollar 0.8980 0.1%  Öl 66.7 2.6% 
22.05.2021 15:00:00

International Van Lines Announces #1 Ranking by Forbes

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many studies claim that moving ranks amongst the top stressful things someone can endure in a lifetime. 

The headache of packing, purging, and moving to a new town is a lot for anyone to handle. 

To add to that, finding an honest mover can be a challenge. With so much to sift through on the internet, where do you go, and how do you start? 

Several consumer groups such as Forbes rate International Van Lines the number one mover in the country. Their survey is based on service, cost, and customer service issues. Like any mover that handles thousand of moves, IVL does deal with issues from time to time. 

However, how they react to a situation is what sets them apart from others. Established in 2004, primarily as an international mover, IVL has become one of the most prominent and most recognized names in moving. 

IVL was a featured company in the INC 5000 two times. Its CEO, Josh Morales, started the company at the young age of 21. Today he's 38 years old and runs one of the most respected companies in the moving business. 

International Van Lines is a minority-owned company that employees a staff of over 200. Its fleet has over 75 trucks, and they offer storage nationwide. 

Whether you're moving a one-bedroom or a six-bedroom, IVL can help get your household goods to their destination safely. 

Getting an estimate from IVL is very easy. They offer a virtual walkthrough which takes minutes. You can also go to their website and use their moving calculator to get an idea of costs. 

"It's a great honor to have my company on the Forbes list. When I first started International Van Lines, I never thought it would be what it is today. I'm very grateful to my fantastic staff and our fabulous customers. We will continue to strive to be better." - Josh Morales, CEO.

Related Images
international-van-lines.jpg
International Van Lines
International Van Lines moving crew

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-van-lines-announces-1-ranking-by-forbes-301297198.html

SOURCE International Van Lines

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

21.05.21 Lyxor: Was Investitionen in den Lyxor Green Bond ETF im Jahr 2020 bewirkt haben
21.05.21 Sven Württemberger-DWS Schweiz: Aktives vs. Passives Investieren – wohin geht der Trend? | BX Swiss TV
21.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Elektrofahrzeuge: Unaufhaltsame Entwicklung?
21.05.21 Marktüberblick: Fresenius SE im Rallymodus
21.05.21 SMI hält Kontakt zum Rekordhoch
21.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Trendkanal erneut bestätigt / EUR/USD – Am Widerstand
20.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, ING Groep NV
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
mehr

DWS Schweiz: Aktives vs. Passives Investieren – wohin geht der Trend?

Die DWS ist ein Asset Manager mit 65-jähriger Geschichte und einer der grössten ETF Anbieter in Europa. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Sven Württemberger, Head of Client Coverage in der Schweiz. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erklärt er die Unterschiede zwischen aktiv und passiv gemanagten Anlagen. Wie die Volumina zwischen diesen beiden Anlageformen verteilt sind und was für die europäische Zukunft aus den USA abgeleitet werden kann erläutert Sven Württemberger. Weiterhin wirft er auch einen Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit, welches einen immer grösseren Stellwert in der Anlagewelt einnimmt.

Sven Württemberger-DWS Schweiz: Aktives vs. Passives Investieren – wohin geht der Trend? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: Richemont steigert Gewinn und übertrifft Erwartungen der Analysten
Das sagt Tesla-Grossaktionär ARK Invest zu Musks Bitcoin-Rückzieher
Kryptowährungen wieder unter Druck - China geht gegen Bitcoin-Mining vor
SMI geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Freitagshandel
Berkshire Hathaway-Portfolio: Welche Aktien Warren Buffett im ersten Quartal 2021 hält
Italien hegt Kartellverdacht gegen Versicherer - Zurich-Aktie schliesst kaum verändert
Wieso der US-Dollar gegenüber Franken und Euro zulegt
NIO-Aktie: Citigroup sieht Aufwärtspotenzial beim Tesla-Konkurrenten
Logitech bestätigt Erhöhung des Aktienrückkaufvolumens - Aktie legt zu
SNB-Jordan: "Jetzt monetäre Bedingungen zu verschärfen, wäre völlig verfrüht"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit