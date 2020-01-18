International Singer-Songwriter Chianne Releases New Single "New Me"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multilingual Singer - Songwriter Chianne released her second single "New Me". What better way to start the new decade off than with a new song inspiring people to embrace change and newness! When talking about the single Chianne said "As we stepped into a New Year & New Decade; I hope this song brings clarity & empowerment. We are born to live our dreams and it's time we step up and claim it!"

Chianne is a singer and songwriter, who focuses on creating beautiful, catchy, and meaningful songs. Her musical goal is to create conscious pop music in which her lyrics echo messages of love, authenticity, empowerment, and following your heart. She also has a shocking vocal range of 4 octaves, including whistle register (how cool!)

Chianne shows no signs of slowing down having just released the music video to her last single, "Flames" which released back in October and reached close to 200,000 views. Prior to her release Chianne was a finalist at The Opening Act contest at the Hollywood Bowl among 14,000 submissions. She has plans to perform and release more music this year accompanied by fun visuals.

Chianne speaks and sings in different languages, Italian, English, French, Spanish, and Turkish, and thus far has performed live in Milan, Sydney, and Los Angeles. This gives her the ability to connect with listeners from different cultures all around the world.

With her eyes set on inspiring the masses around the world, Chianne says "This new song represents the journey of me shedding the limiting beliefs and fears about myself. Learning to empower myself from within, believing in myself and going after my dreams with ease, joy, and confidence."

If you thought that was enough to get you excited about Chianne, she is also a woman of many other talents. She is a certified life coach and fashion designer, in the past, she organized workshops, charity events, and is still working on projects to support homeless children.

You can stream & download "New Me" here: song.link/newme

