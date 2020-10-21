International Recognition for CERTIS' COVID-19 Campaign in Singapore

SINGAPORE, SYDNEY and HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certis, Asia's leading advanced integrated security services provider has won international recognition for its outstanding campaign in its COVID-19 response and efforts in combating the outbreak in Singapore. In a virtual ceremony held on 24 September 2020, Certis was crowned winner in both the professional services and crisis management categories. This is the first time Certis has participated in the prestigious SABRE Awards Asia Pacific 2020, which attract more entries than others from around the world. Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020, the collective strength of our response to COVID-19, and the authentic, courageous and engaging narrative at COVID-19 convinced a 60-member jury from top agency and client organisations to award Certis the prestigious accolades.

The SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific 2020 is amongst Asia Pacific's largest PR awards programme, run by PRovoke. It recognises campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results. As the world's largest communications awards programme, the SABRE Awards recognise superior achievement in branding, reputation and engagement.

Paul Chong, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Certis said, "We are deeply honoured by the recognition of our efforts in communication and engagement with our key stakeholders. This double win underscores our hard work and commitment in engaging our employees, customers and the community in our fight against COVID-19. Together, our front-liners, corporate and support staff have displayed immense courage, resilience and perseverance during these challenging times. We are also grateful for the opportunities to have worked alongside our customers and partners to keep them and the communities safe."

ASSURANCE AND CARE FOR EMPLOYEES

By responding swiftly and adapting with agility, Certis has focused on the safety and well-being of our employees in order to continue delivering high standards of service. Certis also established the Certis global COVID-19 taskforce to implement policies and procedures to ensure our global employees remain protected while serving our customers' rapidly changing needs. Beyond activating supplies of personal protective equipment, suspending all business travel and implementing safe distancing measures, keeping our staff safe also means protecting jobs. We have implemented reskilling programmes to facilitate redeployment to areas of greater need. As part of the retention and redeployment plan and to create meaningful roles during the pandemic, Certis developed the aviation security officer conversion course to reskill over 800 staff to non-aviation roles.

TRUSTED PARTNER IN A CRISIS

In tandem with Certis' rapid transformation as an advanced tech-enabled security services provider, Certis has prepared itself well and developed deep capabilities to help organisations cope with the new normal. Certis has taken swift and decisive action to be at the forefront of the situation. In Singapore, we have worked closely with the Government to fight COVID-19 (please see Annex A for details). COVID-19 has enabled Certis to demonstrate our capabilities in safety and security to customers across several sectors. We have delivered bespoke, end-to-end safe distancing, guest and crowd management solutions that draw on our existing capabilities in operations-technology (ops-tech). Across our markets in Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong, we have also worked with our customers to support their operations, and maintained our vigilance in keeping them and communities safe.

During this pandemic, Certis has proven to be a source of reliability and assurance to our customers and employees. We have been able to keep our people safe, at a time when our customers rely on us to help maintain order in this new normal. To this end, our resolve, agility and commitment have enabled our internal and external stakeholders to weather this storm.

#####

Notes to Editors:

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/certisworld

Instagram: instagram.com/certis_group

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/certisgroup

Hashtag your posts with: #Certis #BetterwithCertis #Safehands #sabreawardsAP

For Sabre Awards PDF File and other images, please click: http://bit.ly/certis-SABRE

--End--

About Certis (www.certisgroup.com)

Certis is a leading advanced integrated security organisation that develops and delivers multi-disciplinary security and integrated services. As a unique specialist operations-technology outsourcing partner, Certis integrates advanced security, technology, facilities management, customer service and talent to build and operate bespoke solutions for complex, critical operations that extend beyond security. Our design-for-purpose solutions are led by an extensive track record of running operations and design thinking to drive operational efficiencies and deliver business-critical outcomes for our customers. Certis is headquartered in Singapore, with an international presence that extends to Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, China and the Middle East.

ANNEX A

COVID-19 INVOLVEMENT

Integrated Quarantine Order Services (IQOS)

In support of efforts made under the Infectious Diseases Control Act to address the spread of infectious diseases, Certis has undertaken the duties needed for the issuance, enforcement and execution of quarantine orders, and quarantine operations for the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The services provided include duties needed for the administration of Quarantine Orders (QOs) to Persons under Quarantine (PUQs) and enforcement of such orders directed by MOH.

Government Quarantine Facilities

As key partner to the Singapore Police Force, our role is to ensure that all our Government Quarantine Facilities are secure and safe for the persons under quarantine (PuQs).

Police Force, our role is to ensure that all our Government Quarantine Facilities are secure and safe for the persons under quarantine (PuQs). Over 1,600 security officers are deployed daily to process the PuQs' entry into the facilities and undertake patrolling duties.

Foreign Workers Dormitory Inspection Services

During the Circuit Breaker period, Certis conducted site inspection of foreign worker dormitories. They also acted as drivers for the medical teams.

Safe Distancing Ambassadors

Safe Distancing Ambassadors are appointed to manage queues and control access of visitors at various premises. They are also trained to handle access restrictions if the number of visitors exceeds the quota.

Temperature Screeners

Our temperature screeners assist in checking and recording the temperature of visitors. They are also trained to handle access restrictions to visitors who are denied entry due to high temperature declaration.

SOURCE CERTIS