Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’446 0.3%  SPI 14’871 0.1%  Dow 38’920 -0.1%  DAX 17’709 0.6%  Euro 0.9545 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’886 0.0%  Gold 2’046 0.5%  Bitcoin 55’036 0.1%  Dollar 0.8827 0.4%  Öl 83.7 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204ams24924656Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Swisscom874251Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Bayer-Aktie verliert: Drei neue Mitglieder sollen in Bayer-Aufsichtsrat einziehen
Nestlé-Aktie in Grün: Nestlé arbeitet an schlafförderndem Milchpulver
Ausblick: Plug Power mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Darum legt der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken leicht zu
Nach Zukauf: SNB trennt sich wieder von erheblichem Anteil ihrer Ballard Power-Aktien
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

International Petroleum Aktie [Valor: 36475291 / ISIN: CA46016U1084]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.02.2024 17:30:00

International Petroleum Corporation Updated Share Capital

finanzen.net zero International Petroleum-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

International Petroleum
109.05 SEK 0.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

Following the cancellation of 572,506 common shares repurchased by IPC under the normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program, the total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation is 125,898,960 common shares with voting rights as at February 29, 2024, of which IPC holds 70,600 common shares in treasury.

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon
SVP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 		 

Or 		Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

This information is information that International Petroleum Corporation is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 17:30 CET on February 29, 2024.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu International Petroleum Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Petroleum Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

✈️🚢 Haben sich Reiseaktien von den Auswirkungen der Pandemie erholt?
✈️ 🚢Welche Aktien haben eine solide Basis für die Zukunft?

Im Interview mit @TimSchaeferMedia , renommierter Finanzredakteur und Blogger, taucht David Kunz, Börsenexperte und COO der BX Swiss in die Welt der Reiseaktien ein und sprechen über die Erholung ✈️Fluggesellschaften und 🚢Kreuzfahrtaktien nach der Corona-Krise.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:25 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG
11:07 DAX 40 weiter auf Rekordhoch – Das ist für Anleger heute wichtig
10:00 Chip-Industrie: Die Taktfrequenz nimmt zu
09:53 UBS KeyInvest: Autos – Globales Schaulaufen in Genf/ASML / SAP – Europäisches High-Tech-Duo
08:59 SMI in Lauerstellung
08:00 Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: The tale of two yields
28.02.24 Marktüberblick: Lanxess mit Wertminderungsbedarf im Fokus
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’886.02 19.79 BVSSMU
Short 12’124.09 14.00 F1SSMU
Short 12’590.37 8.90 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’446.48 29.02.2024 17:26:34
Long 10’954.81 19.46 SSRM2U
Long 10’680.15 13.35 SSQMJU
Long 10’251.91 8.93 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Überraschung aus dem Kryptobereich: Warren Buffetts Spitzenreiter
ams OSRAM nimmt Wertberichtigungen von 600 bis 900 Millionen Euro vor - Aktie bricht um 37 % ein
Idorsia-Aktie fällt nach Kurssprung letztlich zurück: Idorsia verschafft sich über Abkommen mit Viatris finanziellen Spielraum
Vor Bitcoin-Halving im April: Lohnt sich Bitcoin-Mining aktuell?
Roche-Aktie legt leicht zu: Roche erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Esbriet
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit Verlusten
König der Magnificent 7: So steht es um die KI-Aktie NVIDIA
ObsEva-Aktie bricht um über 80 Prozent ein: ObsEva stellt Geschäftsbetrieb ein
Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug: Bitcoin überwindet 58'000-Dollar-Marke
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}