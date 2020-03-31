<
31.03.2020 17:30:00

International Petroleum Corporation Updated Share Capital

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

Following the cancellation of 42,336 common shares repurchased by IPC under the share repurchase program announced on November 7, 2019, the total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation is 155,342,757 common shares with voting rights.

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".


For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon
VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50		 


Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15




This information is information that International Petroleum Corporation is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 17:30 CET on March 31, 2020.

Attachment

