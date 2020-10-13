Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
International Paper Declares Dividend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5125 per share for the period from October 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, inclusive, on its common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)

Today the company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from October 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the company. This dividend is also payable on December 15, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-declares-dividend-301151263.html

SOURCE International Paper

