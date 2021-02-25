SMI 10’728 1.1%  SPI 13’385 1.0%  Dow 31’962 1.4%  DAX 13’976 0.8%  Euro 1.1031 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’706 0.5%  Gold 1’805 0.0%  Bitcoin 44’350 0.4%  Dollar 0.9067 0.2%  Öl 67.3 3.4% 
25.02.2021 04:16:00

International Paper acquires Berkley Molded Fiber division

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

International Paper has acquired Berkley International's Molded Fiber (pulp) manufacturing division, Berkley MF LLC, for an undisclosed purchase price. Calabasas Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Berkley.

After seven years of manufacturing outside of Los Angeles, Berkley moved operations into an 80,400 square foot state of the art molded fiber manufacturing plant outside of Reno, Nevada in 2019.

Berkley International works with high growth CPG companies who are looking to utilize their sustainable packaging technology for ecommerce and food packaging applications. Berkley MF provides in house design, manufacturing and distribution of custom molded fiber packaging products. Berkley is focused on bringing the domestic molded pulp manufacturing sector a cost-competitive alternative to single use plastic, and foam-based packaging mediums like EPS (Styrofoam).

Berkley International, the former parent company will continue to serve their customers and engaged in the sales of molded fiber products.

The International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is an American pulp and paper company, the largest such company in the world.  It has approximately 56,000 employees, and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Contact: Eric Berkley, eric@goberkley.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-acquires-berkley-molded-fiber-division-301235176.html

SOURCE Berkley International

