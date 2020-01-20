+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
20.01.2020 01:30:00

International Maritime Industries Signs Two "New Build Rig Orders" With ARO Drilling

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Maritime Industries (IMI) announced today they had signed two "Rig Purchase Agreement's" (RPA's) with ARO; a world-class offshore drilling contractor that owns, operates, and manages a fleet of high-specification and premium jack-up rigs in Saudi Arabia, and a subsequent sub-contract agreement with long-term partners Lamprell Energy Ltd (LEL) to build two (2) Keppel LeTourneau Super 116E jack-up drilling rigs. The delivery of the first rig is expected in Q1 2022 and the second rig in Q2 2022.

"This award provides many benefits for IMI, including transfer of technical knowledge and IP from LEL to IMI and a mechanism to address the development plans required for IMI employees, so they acquire world class skills in rig building and planning that will ensure IMI is well equipped to build rigs independently in Ras Al Khair, once IMI's world class shipyard opens. LEL will assist IMI to localize supply chain in Kingdom. These project award's will therefore contribute to the long-term growth of this new industry in Saudi Arabia and will enable IMI to independently build jack-up drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia to the highest international rig building standards," said Fathi K. Al-Saleem, IMI Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on the project award, Kelly McHenry, CEO of ARO, said: "ARO is committed to increasing our presence in the region and we are pleased to reach agreements that will enable us to use local manufacturing capabilities to support our fleet growth objectives. Through these purchase agreements, ARO will acquire two state-of-the-art jack-ups and we look forward to partnering with IMI on the delivery of these rigs."

"This project award further strengthens the business relationship between IMI and its shareholders, as well as contributing to the development of a localized Industry supply chain infrastructure, technical expertise for Saudi Nationals, and a track record in jack-up rig building," said Al-Saleem.

International Maritime Industries, located in The King Salman Complex for International Maritime Industries & Services at Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia, will be the largest, full service maritime facility in MENA. When building is complete, the annual capacity of the facility will be four (4) new build offshore rigs and over 43 new build vessels including VLCCs, in addition to servicing more than 260 maritime products. Major production operations are expected to commence toward the end of 2020 with the facility reaching its full production capacity by 2022. International Maritime Industries is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078927/ARO_IMI.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078928/IMI_Lamprell.jpg

SOURCE International Maritime Industries (IMI)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.01.20
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
17.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
17.01.20
SMI schnuppert wieder am Hoch
17.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel im unteren Trendkanalbereich? / Roche – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
16.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Finanzexpertin: Wer jetzt verkauft, macht einen grossen Fehler
Experte rät: Anleger sollten diese "Anomalie" bei Gold & Co. im Blick behalten
Tom Lee: Bis Jahresende kann sich der Bitcoin-Kurs verdoppeln
Chinas Top-Internetaktien: Das könnte 2020 bei Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu passieren
Credit-Suisse-Chef Thiam angeblich von Strafermittlung betroffen
Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
Analysten: So könnte sich 2020 das britische Pfund bewegen
QIAGEN-Aktien in New York von Übernahmespekulationen beflügelt
Chefin der Kohlekommission lehnt Braunkohle-Vereinbarung ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende wenig verändert. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;