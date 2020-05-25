25.05.2020 05:00:00

International Investor Magazine Announces its Spring 2020 Award Winners

LONDON, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Investor is proud to announce its recognition of excellence in all industries and at all levels, across the globe. The awards recognise the businesses that remain steady in delivering first rate service, opportunity, innovation and performance. In the midst of a global pandemic, these are the qualities that clients look for more than ever and our latest award winners are the companies they trust.

Sergio Camarero, Managing Partner of ARC Capital, said, "Thanks to the International Investor audience and voters for the recognition and acknowledgement of ARC Capital. We continue to strive for success and continue to push the global financial boundaries; our goal remains helping our clients achieve their goals. Just like our motto states, your growth our passion."

Luca Mattiazzi, General Manager of Etica Funds, said, "This award is a great achievement that I'm very proud of. I am also proud to lead such a talented and motivated team that is spearheading an increasingly crowded and competitive market. For the future, we will strategically focus on our specific skills and our approach of continuous process improvement."

The following lists our readers' choices of the organisations and people that are bringing better ways of doing business to the investment and finance community.

Our Spring 2020 winners:

Alpha Global Wealth - Best Client Advisor - IFA // Switzerland
                                      Excellence in Customer Satisfaction // Switzerland

ARC Capital - Best Global Mid Market Investment Bank

ARM Investment Managers - Investment Management Company of the Year // Nigeria 
                                                 Excellence in Investment Innovation // Nigeria

au Jibun Bank - Neo Bank of the Year // Asia

BAC Credomatic - Excellence in Digital Transformation // LATAM
                                Bank of the Year // LATAM
                                Best Sustainable Bank // LATAM     

Banque du Caire - Sustainable Bank the Year // North Africa

BIC Markets - FX Broker Of The Year // Asia

Currency.com - Best Crypto Exchange

Deltamark - Best Boutique AIFM // Cyprus

Etica SGR - Responsible Investor of the Year // Italy

Euro Exim - Most Innovative Global Trade Services Bank

Fope Oluleye, T Bridge - Venture Capital CEO of the Year

Global Liquidity Exchange - Best ECN Broker // Asia

IBH Investment Bank Ltd- Best Fund Manager // Malaysia

Instaforex - Most Trusted Forex Broker

Invest Durban - Best FDI Destination City // South Africa

Panthera Solutions - Most Innovative Training for Investment Professionals // Europe

SDB Bank - Best SME Bank // Sri Lanka
                     Excellence in Impact Banking - Banking for Women // Sri Lanka

T Bridge - Most Reliable Early Stage Venture Capital Firm // Renewable Energy Sector

Turnkey Trading Partners - Best Global Regulatory & Compliance Firm

Union Bank Philippines - Best Digital Wealth Management Service Provider // Philippines

Whitestar Asset Management - Best Asset Management Service Provider // Portugal

About International Investor

International Investor provides insights, news and visual informative pieces with topics ranging from world markets and industry analysis to impact investing and so much more. All our content is dedicated to the global investment community that wants to take a step ahead.

