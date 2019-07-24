+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 Shows the Charm of Hainan

HAIKOU, China, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Day of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 (Beijing Expo 2019) was successfully held in Beijing on July 21 to 23. According to the People's Government of Hainan Province, the event was highlighted with artistic performances including dance and song performances, Danzhou folk song and Hainanese Opera, as well as demonstration and exhibition of intangible cultural heritage such as Li brocade, bone hairpins and doll opera, and a series of activities including tourist promotion of Hainan Pilot Free Trade Zone (Port) and the exhibition of characteristic products. In this way, Hainan showed the world its favorable ecological environment, beautiful tourism landscape and unique gardening art, and publicized the construction of the Hainan Pilot Free Trade Zone and Free Trade Port with Chinese characteristics as well as the development achievements of Hainan Province.

In Hainan Garden of the Beijing Expo 2019, one could see tall and pliable coconut trees, coral flowers in blue water, and innovative plant walls made of Li brocade. Hainan Garden, which concentrates the flavor of tropical islands characterized by beautiful mountains, blue oceans and green trees, enabled guests and tourists inside and outside China to experience the unique charm of coastal landscape in a close distance.

As one of the highlights of the Hainan Day event, the tourist promotion of Hainan Pilot Free Trade Zone (Port) attracted broad attention of tourists by launching 33 high-quality tourist routes for the summer tourism market. These routes cover coastal vacation tours, adventure tours, golf tours, rain forest tours. Among them, there are five coastal vacation routes covering not only the traditional product of Sanya vacation tour, but also new products such as the surfing tour, island leisure tour and duty-free shopping tour. There are also three outdoor adventure routes, including the luxury mountain and sea tour, the hot spring tour and the rainforest exploration tour. Rainforest tours are the most popular products in summer, which include the three high-quality routes of rainforest exploration tour, primitive rainforest tour, and rain forest lung refreshing tour.

During the three-day Hainan Day event, Haikou, Sanya, and Baisha displayed the coastal landscape and local customs of Hainan through tourist promotion and featured performances, further facilitating the world's understanding of Hainan and Hainan's introduction to the world.

