International Game Technology PLC to Host Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 1, 2019

LONDON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss second quarter 2019 results for the period ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Conference call details:
Thursday, August 1, 2019
8:00 a.m. EDT

US/Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 844 842 7999
Dial-In Number (Outside US/Canada): +1 612 979 9887
Conference ID (Passcode): 1990309

Webcast:
A live webcast may be accessed along with accompanying slides under "News, Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of IGT's website at www.IGT.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the live event.

Telephone replay:
A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week.

US/Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 855 859 2056
Dial-In Number (Outside US/Canada): +1 404 537 3406
Conference ID (Passcode): 1990309

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, (401) 392-7190

 

