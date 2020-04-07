International Game Technology PLC Announces Changes To Its People And Transformation Leadership Team

LONDON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that Dorothy Costa, who previously served as IGT Vice President of People and Transformation for North America, has been appointed as Global Head of People and Transformation, reporting to Marco Sala effective April 6, 2020. In her new role, Ms. Costa will have strategic oversight for the IGT People and Transformation function, including all business unit senior people partners and the total rewards, diversity & inclusion, organization transformation and global services and talent management centers of excellence.

Mario Di Loreto is transitioning from his position as IGT Executive Vice President of People and Transformation, effective April 6, 2020. Mr. Di Loreto will serve as Executive Vice President, Senior Advisor to IGT CEO Marco Sala through the end of 2020.

"I wish to congratulate Dorothy Costa, whom I will be working with closely as she takes on the role of Global Head of People and Transformation and we continue to advance IGT's leadership by attracting and cultivating our industry's foremost talent," said Marco Sala, IGT CEO. "I would like to thank Mario Di Loreto for his successful transformation of IGT Human Resources into the People and Transformation organization, and for implementing a strategic operating model that has greatly benefitted our Company and global workforce."

Ms. Costa has more than 26 years of human resources experience, including 22 years in the lottery and gaming industry. Prior to her current role at IGT (formerly GTECH), she served as Senior Director of Human Resources for the Products and Services organization and in a series of roles of increasing responsibility in the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Costa served in various human resources roles for the Citizens Financial Group in Providence, Rhode Island. Ms. Costa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Rhode Island College, and an MBA in Organizational Leadership from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. She also completed the Advanced Human Resource Executive Program at the University of Michigan, Michigan Ross School of Business Executive Education.

