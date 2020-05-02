International Floriculture Expo Postponed to September 15-17, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center

MIAMI, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Floriculture Expo, the largest floral B2B trade show in North America, has been rescheduled to September 15-17, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Originally scheduled for early June, owners of the event, Diversified Communications, concluded that the magnitude of the unanticipated and ongoing public health and safety issues posed by COVID-19 made postponement to September unavoidable.

"We are making every effort to hold this show because we hear every day from our customers how much the floral industry needs it." "Proactively moving the dates to September puts us in the best position to do that" said Event Manager, Harrison Hines

"We also want to take this opportunity to assure our customers that the International Floriculture Expo always has, and will continue to make the health of our visitors, exhibitors, partners and staff our absolute top priority as we continue to make preparations for the 2020 event. As details are confirmed we will be sharing an outline of the measures we taking to make sure your experience at this year's show is safe, positive, and productive." Said Hines

Attendees, Exhibitors and Partners can expect to receive important follow up communications from the International Floriculture Expo and its vendors with details relating to the rescheduled event in the coming weeks.

Further questions and inquiries regarding the International Floriculture Expo can be directed to info@floriexpo.com.

