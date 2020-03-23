International Floriculture Expo Postponed to August 17-19, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center

MIAMI, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Floriculture Expo, the largest floral B2B trade show in North America, has been rescheduled to August 17-19, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Originally scheduled for early June, Event Owner Diversified Communications made the decision due to the magnitude of the unanticipated public health and safety issues posed by the rapidly escalating COVID-19 outbreaks and contagion.

To provide maximum flexibility to its customers, Diversified expects to offer registrants the choice of rolling over payments for the International Floriculture Expo Education Day and Expo Pass to the rescheduled 2020 event.

"We truly value the support of everyone involved in the making of this event -- our vendors, the local authorities, the venue and, most of all, our partners, friends and customers in the floral industry." said Group Vice President Bob Callahan

Attendees, Exhibitors and Partners can expect to receive important follow up communications from the International Floriculture Expo and its vendors with details relating to the rescheduled event in the coming weeks.

Though the Expo has been postponed, in the interim show organizers have pledged full support for a floral industry campaign titled "Be Well with Flowers". The effort aims to mobilize the floral industry to unite in promoting the mood boosting, stress reducing and overall positive health benefits of flowers in a time of much uncertainty.

"Rather than retreating, I ask everyone in the floral industry to turn this crisis into a defining moment of permanently changing the paradigm of floral purchasing behavior" said a letter recently released and signed by Event Manager Harrison Hines and industry stakeholders including Lane DeVries – The Sun Valley Group, Joep Paternostre - Bloomaker USA Inc, Joseph Farrell - Bloomquest, LLC, and Sam Ferrara - Passion Growers

Educational material to assist in communicating the health benefits of flowers has been made available for download at http://www.floriexpo.com/be-well-with-flowers.

Floral professionals are encouraged to utilize the materials to communicate the health benefits of flowers with staff and customers in store as well as to capitalize on the reach of social media.

Further questions and inquiries regarding the International Floriculture Expo or the Be Well With Flowers can be directed to info@floriexpo.com.

About the International Floriculture Expo

The International Floriculture Expo is North America's largest business-to-business trade show for the floral industry, uniting mass market retail buyers, florists, suppliers, media, and other industry professionals, including procurement managers from top U.S. floral retailers such as Amazon, Safeway/Albertson's, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Home Depot, Publix, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market and Target.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 14 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com

SOURCE International Floriculture Expo