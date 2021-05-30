SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0973 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’909 0.7%  Bitcoin 31’491 -8.7%  Dollar 0.8999 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.3% 

30.05.2021 09:09:00

International Finance Forum Releases IFF China Report 2021

BEIJING, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Finance Forum (IFF) announced the release of IFF China Report 2021 (the "Report") outlining important China's policy initiatives and the global cooperation opportunities in the context of COVID-19 and beyond. 30,000 copies of the report have been issued to over 170 countries and territories.

The Report includes 31 contributions from world's leaders, premier policymakers and financiers on global topics under the five themes: global economic growth in a post-pandemic era, the Belt-and-Road Initiative (BRI), green finance, global capital markets and fintech. 

COVID-19 has caused significant disruption to the world economy. However, the ecological implication of the pandemic is as consequential as the economic one, as the public health emergency is symptomatic of a deeper economic problem that undergirds it. To tackle the issue, a shift of focus to "new green infrastructure" is the key, notes Han Seungsoo, Co-Chairman of IFF, Silk Road International Association (SRIA) Chairman

"The mission of the SRIA must be realigned to mobilise the investment necessary to cope with the 'new normal' after COVID-19. Producing solar and wind power on a large scale across the wasteland along BRI route would help generate clean power for the East, which should be a priority for the SRIA," he writes in the Report.

Underscoring the key measure for a rapid global economic rebound in the post-COVID era, Jim Yong Kim, the 12th president of the World Bank, says in the Report that infrastructure investment should be "one of the priorities in helping developing countries recover more quickly from the pandemic". Marcos Toyjo, president of the New Development Bank, notes that "new infrastructure must answer the demands of the fourth industrial revolution."

The Report also highlights the role of BRI in fostering sustainability in terms of global development through the Silk Road Fund and the joint efforts of member countries in promoting green transition. To accelerate the green transition, the Report calls on the BRI countries for setting up carbon-neutrality targets in line with global sustainability goals and enforcing environmental protection legislation. 

About IFF

Established in 2003, the IFF is a non-profit and non-governmental unofficial international forum organization. Headquartered in Beijing, it is a high-level dialogue and academic exchange mechanism co-sponsored by business leaders and scholars in the global financial community and academic circles. 

For more information, please visit: http://www.iff.org.cn/php/list.php?tid=403

Steel Shen
(86)10-5087-3634
steel.shen@iff.org.cn

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
28.05.21 Den Punkt erwischen!
28.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.05.21 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie unter Druck
28.05.21 SMI - die Luft wird dünner
28.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Vor neuer Aufwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
27.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Indien will wohl Kryptomarkt regulieren - Weitere Turbulenzen für Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Co. voraus?
Nicht bei allen Aktien verfolgt Warren Buffett eine Buy and Hold-Strategie
Credit Suisse will Geschäftsbeziehung mit japanischer Softbank kappen
Lucid Motors holt vor Börsengang Experten von Intel, Waymo und Co. an Bord
Cathie Wood hält trotz Crash an Mega-Kursziel für Bitcoin fest - und rät zum Kauf
Tesla baut in Texas Gebäude für geheimnisvolles Projekt "Bobcat"
Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken höher notiert - Türkische Lira fällt auf Rekordtief
Wie sich Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ripple, Stellar & Co. heute bewegen
Swiss Re verkauft offenbar New China Life-Beteiligung für Millionenbetrag
KW 21: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit