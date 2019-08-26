International Finance Experts Gather in Sunway University to Discuss Financial Innovation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The two-day 21st Malaysian Finance Association Conference 2019 held at Sunway University was one of the most important finance research conferences in Malaysia. The conference provided an open platform for scholars and practitioners in the field to meet and share their current research as well as to exchange ideas and information on new developments in the areas of finance and economics.

The conference was officially launched by Professor Catherine Ho Soke Fun, Malaysian Finance Association President; Professor Graeme Wilkinson, Sunway University Vice-Chancellor, and Chong Chang Choong, Sunway Group Chief Financial Officer.

Chong in his opening address said, "We live in a digital age where internet and technology have become a big part of our lives. The rapid advancement of technology is transforming the workplace and the world, including the financial sector. Fintech or financial technology, is now no longer a peculiar term. The ever-evolving Fintech services are beginning to be adopted by the tech-savvy and sophisticated consumers of today."

"We are moving towards a future where artificial intelligence and robots will take over most of the clerical and junior executive jobs, including those in the financial sector. I strongly believe education has now become an even more important feature in shaping future generations that will continue to thrive in such a rapid changing technological environment."

For scholars, the annual conference offered a chance for their papers to be published in the most prestigious international journals in the industry. This year's conference, entitled "Charting a New Course in Financial Innovation and Education", gathered approximately 150 participants from 21 countries around the world including Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria, Singapore, New Zealand, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Australia, Pakistan, China, United Kingdom, India, Canada, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Brunei, Belgium, France, Qatar, and Japan with a total 24 papers presented across two days.

The papers covered all areas of finance including corporate finance, asset pricing, market microstructure, behavioural finance, Islamic finance, financial institutions, international finance, emerging capital markets, and finance education.

"It is currently vital for financial institutions, new entrants and policy-makers to work together to create the right environment for modernising the financial sector. The quality of education must also be in line, and advanced by seeking knowledge that will support new and unique ideas in curriculum, resources, and instructional techniques that will reach the students in more effective and exciting ways," said Professor Ho.

The conference also included a keynote address by Professor Robert F. Faff, University of Queensland and Journal Editor in Chief, Pacific-Basin Finance who spoke on "Responsible Science and Replication Matters" on the first day.

Highlights from the second day of the conference include a panel discussion on "Industry and Academia Research Forum" on "The New Financial Landscape: Matching Expectations from Industry and Academia" with Financial Accreditation Agency CEO, Khairul Nizam; Institute for Capital Market Research Director, Datin Azleen Osman Rani; and Bursa Malaysia Director of Securities Market, Mahdzir bin Lokman; and a keynote address by Journal of Financial Stability Managing Editor and Fordham Professor,Iftekhar Hassan, on "The Effects of Political Ties on Raising Capital".

"We are delighted to host events such as this one, particularly related to the financial field. Financial services are important to the growing of Malaysia's economy and of many overseas economies. As one of the nation's leading private universities, Sunway University is committed to providing high quality education in the financial field. We are a leading provider of financial related education with a broad range of degrees such as Accounting and Finance, Financial Economics, Financial Analysis and Actuarial Studies," added Professor Wilkinson.

At the end of the Conference, the papers presented were double blind-reviewed by a panel of established researchers. Three of the best papers were awarded RM1,000 each and will be published in Capital Markets Review. Two other best papers were sponsored by the Pacific-Basin Finance Journal with a cash prize of USD$500 each, and another two best papers were sponsored by CFA Society Malaysia with USD$500 each and will be published in CFA Institute Asia-Pacific Research Exchange.

The conference papers will be presented to the Pacific-Basin Finance Journal - Special issue in Islamic Finance, Emerging Markets Review, Journal of International Financial Markets, Institutions & Money, Capital Markets Review, Malaysian Journal of Economic Studies, International Journal of Economics and Management, Asian Academy of Management Journal of Accounting and Finance, Asian Journal of Business and Accounting and International Journal of Business and Society for their consideration for publication.

The 21st Malaysian Finance Association Conference was sponsored by the Finance Accreditation Agency, the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Malaysia, Sunway TES, Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA) Australia, Malaysian Financial Planning Council and Sunway University.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190826/2561046-1

SOURCE Sunway University