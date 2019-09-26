26.09.2019 22:02:00

International Energy Innovator of the Year Awarded To Canada's Joshua Lewis of Nerva Energy

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Joshua Lewis has been named the Energy Innovator of the Year for the Canada region in the 3rd annual Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) International Awards. Honoring those with outstanding achievement and innovation in promoting the adoption of renewable, green, or other innovative energy technologies, AEE is the leading international awards organization honouring excellence in engineering management, products, projects, and professional development. AEE, which selects the winners from over 18,000 members, is comprised of industry experts and was founded in 1977 by Albert Thumann "promoting scientific and educational interests of those engaged in energy industry and to foster action for sustainable development."

Nerva Energy's Joshua Lewis Accepting His International Energy Innovator of the Year Award (CNW Group/Nerva Energy Group)

"I am proud as a Canadian to be recognized as a leader in the energy field, and I am proud to bring this award to Canada in 2019," said Joshua Lewis, Engineering Manager at Nerva Energy. "It's recognition that following my heart does work, that doing what I love, what I am passionate about in my chosen profession and area of expertise is the right path."

Lewis was honoured at the star-studded AEE International Awards ceremony on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Washington. A full list of AEE International Awards and winners can be found at https://www.aeecenter.org/international-awards.

Nerva Energy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 
Download Press Kit

About the Energy Innovator of the Year Award
Recognizing outstanding achievement and innovation in promoting the adoption of renewable, green, or other innovative energy technologies, The Energy Innovator of the Year award honors 14 regional winners around the globe. The achievement is attributed to a winner, selected within over 18,000 entries from members in over 100 countries. The award for Energy Innovator of the Year is presented by The Association of Energy Engineers (AEE).

About Joshua Lewis
Joshua Lewis, EIT, CEM, CMVP as an Engineering Manager at Nerva Energy Group Inc. oversees the engineering, R&D, and vender services departments. Joshua, has also, as an Energy Group Manager led the development of the Energy Group at SNP Technical Services from its early beginnings into a full-fledged division of the company. Joshua is the founder President of AEE Southwestern Ontario Chapter in 2016 and has been contributing in the chapter's growth.

About Nerva Energy Group
Nerva Energy helps customers mitigate rising energy and operational costs with world-class building optimization solutions and IoT technologies. Implemented in over 250,000 buildings worldwide, Nerva's smart building optimization platform and suite of technologies work in unison to conserve energy consumption in commercial buildings by up to 50%, allowing operators to retain more revenue through energy savings, while directly contributing to higher occupancy rates.

SOURCE Nerva Energy Group

