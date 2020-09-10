10.09.2020 23:51:00

International Destinations Entry Requirements: What Travelers Need to Know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many countries remain closed to Americans, but even accessible destinations have strict rules for entry. As Americans prepare to travel internationally in early 2021, travelers have questions about these new restrictions. 

Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, breaks down the coverage travel insurance can provide for travelers heading to destinations with COVID-19 related entry requirements.

Multiple COVID-19 Tests May Be Required

Countries are requiring US residents to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test upon arrival and may require additional testing during the trip as well.

Most travel insurance policies will not cover the cost of COVID-19 testing before departure or during a trip. However, if travelers test positive prior to departure or while traveling, they may be covered to cancel or interrupt their trip if their policy includes cancellation coverage for contracting coronavirus.

Coverage for Contracting COVID-19

Many international destinations currently open to Americans require travelers to have medical insurance that specifically covers the treatment of COVID-19.

Certain policies can provide emergency medical coverage in the event a traveler contracts COVID-19 while on their trip. As required amounts may vary by country, travelers should confirm their policy has the necessary coverage before arrival.

Mandatory Medical Evacuation Coverage

Select destinations also require that travelers have medical evacuation coverage in the event they need to be transported for COVID-19 treatment.

Many policies may include the medical evacuation benefit, which can cover transport to the nearest adequate medical facility. If the treating physician says the traveler needs to return home for treatment, that cost can also be covered.

Travelers can search for travel insurance policies that include emergency medical and medical evacuation coverage for COVID-19. There are currently 52 policies available on Squaremouth.com that offer this coverage.

KEY CURRENT RESOURCE:

Squaremouth.com created the Coronavirus Pandemic Current Event Centerwhich is updated daily with available travel insurance coverage and answers to FAQs as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

Available Topic Expert:
Kasara Barto
kbarto@squaremouth.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-destinations-entry-requirements-what-travelers-need-to-know-301128001.html

SOURCE Squaremouth

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 64.10
4.33 %
The Swatch Grp 206.10
1.28 %
Adecco Group 48.89
0.58 %
LafargeHolcim 43.57
0.28 %
Sika 217.40
0.05 %
SGS 2’393.00
-0.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 376.40
-1.08 %
Geberit 520.00
-1.18 %
Swisscom 501.60
-1.53 %
Swiss Re 76.70
-2.17 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10.09.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
10.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Food-Delivery im Trend
10.09.20
Anleger werden wieder optimistischer
10.09.20
Weekly-Hits: Versicherer – Hoffnungsvolle Preisentwicklung / Casino-Betreiber – Teilgeschütztes “Glücksspiel”
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rally der Apple- und Tesla-Aktie: Börsenexperte verrät die wahren Gründe
Indischer Milliardär soll Amazon 20-Milliarden-Anteil an Handelssparte geboten haben - Amazon-Aktie im Minus
Dufry plant eine Kapitalerhöhung von rund 500 Mio Franken - Dufry-Aktie auf Höhenflug
Goldpreis: Ruhe vor dem Sturm?
Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé hat weiter Appetit auf grosse Zukäufe
Unberechenbares Börsenjahr - zwingt der September die Bullen zum Fall?
US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Wall Street tiefer -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
AstraZeneca stoppt Test von Corona-Impfstoff - Aktie in Grün
Roche und Novartis müssen in Frankreich 444 Millionen Euro Bussgeld bezahlen - Aktien dennoch freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street tiefer -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag leichte Abschläge verzeichnet. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Donnerstag letztlich Verluste. Auch der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag vorwiegend abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB