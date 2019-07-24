International Datacasting Wins New Order for Edgecaster Pro

OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - International Datacasting—part of the Novra Group of companies­—is pleased to announce it has received an intitial order for eighteen Edgecaster Pro digital program insertion devices from MVS Television, one of Mexico's top television networks.

The Edgecaster Pro platform allows television broadcasters a high degree of control and flexibility in precisely crafting channels to meet their programming and business needs. It uses industry standard SCTE-35 triggering to enable precise, frame-accurate insertion of programming content to support regionalization, targeted advertising, managed blackouts, all with a high degree of automation and control. The Edgecaster Pro, part of the Novra Group's growing suite of video solutions, also supports on-screen graphics (adding a local logo, for example) and video decoding in an all-in-one appliance.

At MVS, the Edgecaster Pro will be part of the IDC subsystem for targeted content insertion and regionalization as MVS upgrades to a state-of-the art network with a modern, fully automated workflow. IDC's longtime local partner in Mexico, Grupo Etercom, will help with integration, installation, and local support.

Novra Group President and CEO Harris Liontas, "We are honored that our new product has been selected for this exciting project. Edgecaster Pro is the first of several new joint developments by our Wegener and IDC engineering teams and underscores the advantages of merging and integrating our companies. Technology innovation and long-term local partnerships have been key to winning this business."

Diana Cantu, VP Marketing and Sales added, "As the media distribution landscape evolves, in order to be competitive it is critical for radio and television networks to have more and better control over targeting content. Both Wegener and IDC have long histories of providing video distribution networks in Mexico, by joining forces we are able to give customers exciting new options from a dynamic and growing company. In addition, we are seeing a lot of interest in the Edgecaster Pro platform from broadcasters around the world."

About International Datacasting.: Part of the Novra Group (Novra, TSX-V: NVI) International Datacasting Corporation (IDC) is a longtime global provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Communications. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications including: broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications. For more information visit: datacast.com.

