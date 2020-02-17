International Coach Federation Celebrates Milestone Anniversary with New Name, Expanded Scope

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 marks the International Coach Federation's (ICF) 25th anniversary as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is celebrating this milestone anniversary by unveiling a new name and an expanded scope and reach.

Last month, the International Coach Federation became the International Coaching Federation.

"This is more than a new name," explained ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Nowicka Mook. "This marks our transition to a new way of serving coaches, coaching clients, our communities and the world as we accelerate the pursuit of our vision: ensuring that coaching is an integral part of a thriving society."

The new ICF will fulfill its vision through the work of six unique family organizations.

ICF Professional Coaches is a membership association for trained, professional coach practitioners. The Board is a body of elected members who govern the affairs of the organization.

The ICF Foundation, founded in 2004, will continue its work of connecting and equipping professional coaches and organizations to accelerate and amplify impact on social progress through coaching.

ICF Coaching in Organizations advances the application of coaching practices and standards within nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

ICF Coach Training develops and manages ICF's coach training accreditation program.

ICF Credentials and Standards develops and manages ICF's professional credentialing and standards programs.

ICF Thought Leadership facilitates interaction between innovators, researchers, technologists, venture capitalists, press and influencers to build and maintain the most comprehensive and highest-quality body of knowledge on the art and practice of coaching.

The International Coaching Federation Global Board provides strategic direction for and coordination of the complete ICF ecosystem. Each family organization has one designated voting representative to the ICF Global Board of Directors; the ICF Global Board also has no more than five at-large directors. This board is comprised of no less than 50% plus one ICF-credentialed member coaches.

More information about each family organization, along with a complete list of all board members, is available at coachfederation.org/leadership.

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 35,000-plus members located in 143 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Abby Tripp Heverin

Assistant Director of Communications and Awards

ICF +1.859.219.3529

234278@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-coach-federation-celebrates-milestone-anniversary-with-new-name-expanded-scope-301005351.html

SOURCE International Coaching Federation