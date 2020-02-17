+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
17.02.2020 14:38:00

International Coach Federation Celebrates Milestone Anniversary with New Name, Expanded Scope

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 marks the International Coach Federation's (ICF) 25th anniversary as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is celebrating this milestone anniversary by unveiling a new name and an expanded scope and reach.

Last month, the International Coach Federation became the International Coaching Federation.

"This is more than a new name," explained ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Nowicka Mook. "This marks our transition to a new way of serving coaches, coaching clients, our communities and the world as we accelerate the pursuit of our vision: ensuring that coaching is an integral part of a thriving society."

The new ICF will fulfill its vision through the work of six unique family organizations.

  • ICF Professional Coaches is a membership association for trained, professional coach practitioners. The Board is a body of elected members who govern the affairs of the organization.
  • The ICF Foundation, founded in 2004, will continue its work of connecting and equipping professional coaches and organizations to accelerate and amplify impact on social progress through coaching.
  • ICF Coaching in Organizations advances the application of coaching practices and standards within nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
  • ICF Coach Training develops and manages ICF's coach training accreditation program.
  • ICF Credentials and Standards develops and manages ICF's professional credentialing and standards programs.
  • ICF Thought Leadership facilitates interaction between innovators, researchers, technologists, venture capitalists, press and influencers to build and maintain the most comprehensive and highest-quality body of knowledge on the art and practice of coaching.

The International Coaching Federation Global Board provides strategic direction for and coordination of the complete ICF ecosystem. Each family organization has one designated voting representative to the ICF Global Board of Directors; the ICF Global Board also has no more than five at-large directors. This board is comprised of no less than 50% plus one ICF-credentialed member coaches.

More information about each family organization, along with a complete list of all board members, is available at coachfederation.org/leadership. 

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 35,000-plus members located in 143 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Abby Tripp Heverin
Assistant Director of Communications and Awards
ICF +1.859.219.3529
234278@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-coach-federation-celebrates-milestone-anniversary-with-new-name-expanded-scope-301005351.html

SOURCE International Coaching Federation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Weitere Stimmungsaufhellung an Rohstoffmärkten
11:18
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Ertragsorientiert investieren: Dividendenstarke Qualitätsaktien aus den USA
11:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:12
Vontobel: Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse?
11:00
Will Job Growth, Low Inflation Change Rates?
09:11
SMI bleibt im Rally-Modus
14.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk anfangs skeptisch gegenüber Cybertruck
Presse spekuliert um Rücktrittszeitpunkt von UBS-CEO Ermotti - UBS-Aktie fester
SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google: Das haben den Billionenkonzerne gemein
Bayer- und BASF-Aktien geben ab: Bayer und BASF zu Millionenzahlung verurteilt
Cyberkriminalität: Verschwundene Bitcoins in Milliardenhöhe für Geldwäsche genutzt
Diversifikation: Risiko eliminiert oder nur kaschiert?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Der heimische Markt verzeichnet am Montag Zuwächse - die wichtigsten Indizes erreichten zwischenzeitlich neue Höchststände. Der DAX zeigt sich etwas fester. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;