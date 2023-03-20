SMI 10'644 0.3%  SPI 13'953 0.4%  Dow 32'245 1.2%  DAX 14'933 1.1%  Euro 0.9960 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'119 1.3%  Gold 1'978 -0.5%  Bitcoin 26'036 0.3%  Dollar 0.9289 0.0%  Öl 73.8 1.8% 
21.03.2023 00:51:00

International Business Mentor from Australia, Deborah Morandin from Entrepreneurs Paradise, Launches book with virtual mentoring - Shine Bright Like A Diamond in the USA

Never, in the world's history has is it been more important that we Shine Bright Like A Diamond

We were led to believe, post-pandemic, the world would be back to normal.
But in fact, it's now killing business by expectation.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Business Mentor Deborah Morandin who takes the business elite to Sir Richard Branson's home of Necker Island to brainstorm a better world is currently in the USA from Australia, launching her book Shine Bright Like A Diamond in New York on 22nd March, 2023.

View the first 30 pages of the book for free at Website: www.DiamondEmpireGlobal.com 

Where is the light? When will this end? I can't do this anymore! These are the words that Deborah Morandin Global Business Mentor is hearing from thousands of clients.

"It's now more imperative than any time in the history of the world that we need to step up and step into greatness, to Shine Bright Like a Diamond," says Deborah.

The reality is that we may of all sailed through the choppy waters of the world pandemic hanging onto our lifeboats for dear life, but clients worldwide have already forgotten, and they are killing businesses by expectation. 

What they don't understand is that supply chains were broken, skilled staff has been lost, hospitality and retail staff moved on, and is now a worldwide crisis.

And unless you are willing to stand out more than ever before as a shining diamond you are going to be the next statistic, your doors will shut from the new and unprecedented world pressure.

We can no longer survive resting on our laurels, without innovation, a fresh mindset, and the understanding that the world needs new and different exciting expectations and standards, for both business and clients.

Sharing 32 years in business, 10,432 clients, Deborah educated 137,000 people in open speaking events, featured as a guest speaker at 2,832 events, created 432 training programs, and orchestrated 7,436 Diamond opportunities for her clients, invested in 241 projects.  She is also a Multi Award winner, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Ambassador for Australia Day Honors for the Prime Minister of Australia and nominated for Australian of the Year.

Deborah has taken traditional writing and her empowering mentoring and merged them together, her 450-page book is packed with Diamond tips and Diamond QR one-tap virtual coaching to inspire each person at the start of each new chapter, in the new revolution of book reading experience.

Believing everyone born has won the "Cosmic Lottery" and it's our goal in life to bring our special magic to the world.  From building Diamond Strong Foundations to Polishing your Brilliant Diamond.

Deborah's key message is "that we don't need to do this alone, the world is filled with what she calls Diamond Wings, a new and empowering way to network with mentors and be able to spread our wings to a higher platform in a world that expects more."

Entrepreneurs Paradise are offering New York-based Media the opportunity to apply to attend the worldwide launch of Shine Bright Like A Diamond at 6pm Wednesday 22nd March, at Sir Richard Branson's Brand New Virgin Hotel in New York.  Simply email by 2pm on 21st March, 2023. Diamond@ShineBrightLikeADiamond.com.au

Media inquiries to:
Email : Diamond@ShineBrightLikeADiamond.com.au

Website: www.DiamondEmpireGlobal.com  Where you can view the first 30 pages of the book

USA Cell +1 646 898 5706 (20 – 27 March 2023)

Or Australia +61 419 708 054

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-business-mentor-from-australia-deborah-morandin-from-entrepreneurs-paradise-launches-book-with-virtual-mentoring---shine-bright-like-a-diamond-in-the-usa-301776730.html

SOURCE Entrepreneurs Paradise Pty Ltd

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

