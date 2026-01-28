IBM Aktie 941800 / US4592001014
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
28.01.2026 22:26:38
International Business Machines Corp. Profit Advances In Q4
(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $5,600 billion, or $5.98 per share. This compares with $2,915 billion, or $3.15 per share, last year.
Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4,307 billion or $4.52 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $19.686 billion from $17.553 billion last year.
International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $5,600 Bln. vs. $2,915 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.98 vs. $3.15 last year. -Revenue: $19.686 Bln vs. $17.553 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)
|
27.01.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier IBM-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in IBM von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
22.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
22.01.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
22.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones mittags fester (finanzen.ch)
|
20.01.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich in Rot (finanzen.ch)
|
20.01.26