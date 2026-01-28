Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’024 -1.5%  SPI 18’035 -1.4%  Dow 49’016 0.0%  DAX 24’823 -0.3%  Euro 0.9187 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’933 -1.0%  Gold 5’385 3.9%  Bitcoin 68’529 0.7%  Dollar 0.7689 1.0%  Öl 68.7 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Logitech2575132
Top News
Ausblick: MasterCard legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
IBM legt starkes Schlussquartal vor - Aktie hebt ab
Tesla-Aktie höher: Autobauer verdient mehr als befürchtet
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Caterpillar bringt KI auf die Baustelle
Meta-Aktie fester: Zahlen fallen besser aus als erwartet
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

IBM Aktie 941800 / US4592001014

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.01.2026 22:26:38

International Business Machines Corp. Profit Advances In Q4

IBM
226.27 CHF -0.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5,600 billion, or $5.98 per share. This compares with $2,915 billion, or $3.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4,307 billion or $4.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $19.686 billion from $17.553 billion last year.

International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5,600 Bln. vs. $2,915 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.98 vs. $3.15 last year. -Revenue: $19.686 Bln vs. $17.553 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?