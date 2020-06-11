International Association of Neuroscience in Education released its plan for ITEC 2020

BOSTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Neuroscience in Education (IANE) released plan for the 2nd International Technology and Education Conference. More information about ITEC2020 will be released soon on the IANE website.

On November 16th, 2019, the 1st ITEC achieved great success at Harvard University. Hosted by HGSE Brain Association, Harvard Graduate Business Club, Harvard Law school China Law Association, and HCSSA, ITEC became the first conference that brought together scholars and experts from China and US solely for the integration of technology and education.

Last year's line-up includes Stanley Buchesky, Interim CFO at U.S. Department of Education and Executive Chairman of Pi-top; Daniel A. Wagner, Chair in Learning and Literacy, UNESCO;Stacy Scott, senior lecturer at Boston University and Development Director of Practices Team at Imagining Integration Diversity and Equitable Schools in Harvard GSE; Yasmin Kafai, Professor of Learning Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania GSE; Yuquan Wang, Co-Founder and Founding Partner of Haiyin Capital. These top-notch scientists and educators inspired the audience through discussions about the cutting-edge scientific research and providing unique insights into this ever more prospering industry.

Despite the influence of COVID-19, the plan for ITEC 2020 is still promising. At these difficult times, ITEC will continue to challenge and contribute to the EdTech industry by eliciting conversations and bringing in new ideas.

For collaborations and participation, please visit https://www.neuroscienceeducation.org or email IANE Conference

International Association of Neuroscience in Education (IANE):

IANE aims to promote applications of research outputs in neuroscience and education in the real world in order to benefit all learners; to promote students' learning efficiency and experience by the application of neuroscience and biotechnology; to discover possible applications of neuroscience in special education and treating developmental disorders including ADHD and Autism; and to build a community of neuroscience and education by sharing latest information and discoveries through conferences and publications.

International Technology and Education Conference (ITEC):

ITEC is the first conference focusing on application of technology in education by students from Harvard and MIT. In augurated by the HGSE Brain Association, The Harvard GSAS Business Club, The China Law Association, The Harvard Chinese Students and Scholars Association, the 2019 conference has aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the importance of technology in education, and advance interdisciplinary communication and collaboration between educators and innovators.

