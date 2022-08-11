Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
11.08.2022 12:00:00

International annual awards program recognizes Sinch as best overall conversational marketing company for its outstanding marketing technologies worldwide

Sinch recognized for marketing technology innovation in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, and ATLANTA — August 11, 2022 — Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, announced today that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company” award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program for 2022. The awards are presented by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Sinch is a leading provider in the growing global market for communications platforms as a service (CPaaS). It has more than 150,000 business customers and its products are used by both small local businesses and the world’s biggest tech companies. Sinch’s cloud-based communications platform lets businesses interact with their customers via SMS, other messaging channels, voice, email and video. The mobile communications industry is characterized by rapid technical development and Sinch strengthened its competitiveness in 2022 through investments in next generation messaging and artificial intelligence.

Sinch’s expertise in conversational marketing is not only acknowledged by MarTech Breakthrough. It is also the only CPaaS company recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for its leading conversational AI platform where Gartner identifies the conversational AI market as one where software applications build, orchestrate and support the development of use cases for conversational automation. Sinch’s platform is seen as having the ability to handle multi-channel queries on one thread, create personalized experiences at scale, automate customer care through self-serve bots and integrate easily to any enterprise business’ existing marketing software. Therefore, with the widest channel offering on the market, its conversational AI helps enterprise businesses reach any customer, anywhere. With a single API Sinch can also help an enterprise to quickly add new channels to accommodate new business needs or market changes.

The mission of the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more.

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the MarTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

"It is an honor for Sinch to be recognized as the best overall conversational marketing company by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards,” said Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing officer, Sinch. "The award demonstrates the level of innovation, hard work and success in conversational marketing that Sinch is achieving. At Sinch, we have spent a considerable amount of time understanding customers’ needs in order to build the most useful AI enabled products to meet their needs, and by delivering quality messaging solutions for our customers we are helping to create best-in-class mobile experiences worldwide.”

####

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

About Sinch 

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com 

For further information, please contact:

Marcel Kay

PR director

Marcel.Kay@sinch.com

##

