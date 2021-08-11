Intermediate Bulk Container Market | High demand for IBCs from Construction Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intermediate bulk container market is poised to grow by USD 2.31 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The intermediate bulk container market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies high demand for IBCs from the construction industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Intermediate Bulk Container Market is segmented by End-user (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The rise in containerization will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The intermediate bulk container market covers the following areas:

Intermediate Bulk Container Market Sizing

Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast

Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43137

Companies Mentioned

Berry Global Group Inc.

Bulk Lift International LLC

DS Smith Plc

FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.

Global-Pak LLC

Greif Inc.

LC Packaging International BV

MAUSER Corporate GmbH

Plastipak Group

Plymouth Industries LLC

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Container Fleet Market - Global container fleet market is segmented by Type (Dry Containers, Reefer Containers, and Tank Containers) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Paper Cups and Containers Market - Global paper cups and containers market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Chemical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Berry Global Group Inc.

Bulk Lift International LLC

DS Smith Plc

FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.

Global-Pak LLC

Greif Inc.

LC Packaging International BV

MAUSER Corporate GmbH

Plastipak Group

Plymouth Industries LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and

indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/intermediate-bulk-container-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermediate-bulk-container-market--high-demand-for-ibcs-from-construction-industry-to-boost-growth--technavio-301352853.html

SOURCE Technavio