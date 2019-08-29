29.08.2019 17:15:00

Interlapse Technologies Corp. Completes 2-for-1 Forward Stock Split

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Virtual currency applications developer, Interlapse Technologies Corp., listed on the TSX Venture exchange, (trading symbol: INLA) advises that further to the Company's press release dated August 15, 2019, Interlapse's common stock has now commenced trading on a 2-for-1 forward split basis.

As a result of the forward stock split, Interlapse has 17,465,644 shares issued (20,075,644 shares fully diluted).

The stock split is intended to enhance the capital structure, create additional liquidity and attract a broader range of investors.

Invest in the Future!
Interlapse (TSXV: INLA) is a Vancouver, Canada based FinTech company with a suite of products designed to drive the mass adoption of virtual currencies. Our coincurve.com platform, with payment and financial infrastructure, accelerates the global mega trend of virtual currency adoption and the transformation of money. To learn more, visit https://interlapse.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Interlapse. In making the forward-looking statements, Interlapse has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Interlapse's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Interlapse does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interlapse-technologies-corp-completes-2-for-1-forward-stock-split-300909221.html

SOURCE Interlapse Technologies Corp.

