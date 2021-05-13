SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 34’076 1.5%  DAX 15’193 0.3%  Euro 1.0947 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’955 0.2%  Gold 1’821 0.2%  Bitcoin 45’822 0.0%  Dollar 0.9057 -0.4%  Öl 67.7 -1.9% 
13.05.2021 16:37:00

Interlapse Shares Now Trading in the United States, Symbol INLAF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA) (OTCQB: INLAF) reports that its shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, trading symbol: INLAF.

The Company's dual listing in Canada and now in the United States provides Interlapse with a broader investor audience. Additionally, the listing in the United States better facilitates trading for Interlapse's US-based stockholders.

View Interlapse Technologies Corp.'s profile on the OTCQB.

About Interlapse Technologies Corp.

Interlapse Technologies Corp. is a financial technology applications company accelerating the global mega-trend of virtual currency adoption. Interlapse currently has 31,216,521 shares outstanding (37,077,401 fully diluted). To learn more, visit www.interlapse.com.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements relating to the Meeting. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interlapse-shares-now-trading-in-the-united-states-symbol-inlaf-301291020.html

SOURCE Interlapse Technologies Corp.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:30 Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV
12.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12.05.21 Vontobel: Smart Farming und die Digitalisierung der Landwirtschaft
12.05.21 Marktüberblick: Renditeanstieg setzt sich fort
12.05.21 Dem SMI droht Gefahr
11.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie tiefer - Elon Musk lässt Bitcoin um Tausende Dollar abstürzen: Tesla stoppt Bitcoin-Zahlungen
Montana Aerospace mit erfolgreichem Börsengang: Montana Aerospace-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch
Wall Street beendet Tag tiefrot -- SMI geht im Plus in Feiertagspause -- DAX schliesst mit positivem Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
DAX erobert 15'000-Punkte-Marke zurück -- Wall Street mit Erholungstendenz -- Feiertagspause an der Schweizer Börse -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Wieso der Euro nach gestiegener US-Inflation unter Druck gerät - zum Franken kaum bewegt
Stärkere Regulierung bei Krypto-Geschäften: Anonymität der Nutzer gefährdet?
Passagieraufkommen am Flughafen Zürich deutlich unter Vor-Corona-Niveau
Facebooks Kryptowährung Diem zieht Gesuch für Zahlungssystem bei der Finma zurück - Hautpsitz in die USA verlegt
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: Bayer startet überraschend gut ins Jahr - Ausblick vorerst bestätigt
Dufry erhält Konzession am Flughafen Teesside - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

DAX erobert 15'000-Punkte-Marke zurück -- Wall Street mit Erholungstendenz -- Feiertagspause an der Schweizer Börse -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck

An der deutschen Börse ging es im Donnerstagshandel anfänglich deutlich abwärts. Mittlerweile kann der deutsche Leitindex jedoch zurück in die Gewinnzone drehen. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt findet feiertagsbedingt am Donnerstag kein Handel statt. In Fernost waren die Bären am Drücker.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit