Interlapse Acquires "BuyBitcoinCanada" to Become a Leading Canadian Virtual Currency Platform

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA / OTCQB: INLAF), the owner and operator of coincurve.com, announces the acquisition of BuyBitcoinCanada.com, a virtual currency brokerage platform from Canadian blockchain company, Bitaccess Inc., in exchange for 233,333 shares of the Company.

Simultaneously with the closing of the acquisition, BuyBitcoinCanada's customers will be immediately incorporated into the Coincurve platform, creating Canada's leading, non-custodial, virtual currency platform.

This highly complementary acquisition, which integrates seamlessly with Coincurve, broadens the Company's growth profile and digital asset footprint. Furthermore, this acquisition places Interlapse into a stronger position to capture market share at a time when virtual currency adoption is accelerating globally.

"This is the first step in our non-organic growth strategy to become the preeminent virtual currency platform in Canada and eventually, globally." commented Wayne Chen, CEO of Interlapse Technologies Corp. "Today's announcement advances our consolidation efforts, which benefits Interlapse and supports virtual currency adoption."

Founded in 2016 by Bitaccess Inc., BuyBitcoinCanada.com was the first merchant to integrate Flexepin into their brokerage platform and additional services such as EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer), making it easier for Canadians to buy and sell virtual currency.

"We are very pleased to complete this agreement with Interlapse." Remarked Phillip McKenna, Head of Growth for Bitaccess. "This acquisition represents an opportunity for Canada's virtual currency market to move towards greater market sophistication, and as a listed Canadian company, we're confident Interlapse is well-positioned to serve our users whilst continuing their growth of BuyBitcoinCanada's existing customer base."

About Interlapse Technologies Corp.

Interlapse Technologies Corp. is a FinTech applications company accelerating the global mega trend of virtual currency adoption. Our signature product coincurve.com enables a simple, safe way to buy and spend Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. To learn more, visit www.interlapse.com.

Interlapse Technologies Corp. currently has 25,258,977 shares outstanding (27,908,977 fully diluted).

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Interlapse. In making the forward-looking statements, Interlapse has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Interlapse's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Interlapse does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Interlapse Technologies Corp.