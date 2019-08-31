|
Interjet Cancels Flights to and from Orlando International Airport Due to Hurricane Dorian
MEXICO CITY, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to Hurricane Dorian, Interjet is canceling the following international flights:
September 2, 2019, and September 3, 2019
- Flight 2880 – Mexico City (MEX) to Orlando, FL (MCO)
- Flight 2881 – Orlando, FL (MCO) to Mexico City (MEX)
Passengers scheduled on one of these flights may rebook their flight without change fees for other Interjet flights from August 31, 2019, to September 17, 2019.
In the event a ticketed passenger on one of these flights wants to travel after September 17, 2019, this ticket may be used on the original ticketed route or another route without change fees until September 24, 2019, however, the passenger will be charged for any fare difference. Only passengers traveling on a 'Priority' fare, will be eligible for a fare refund.
For more information, please visit our website http://www.interjet.com or call us at on the numbers below.
From the U.S. +1 (844) 774-8956
In Mexico City: 55 11 02 55 37
Within Mexico: 01 800 890 92 21
SOURCE Interjet Airlines
