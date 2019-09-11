Interjet Airlines to Grow Mexico City Service, Establish Cancun Airport as an Important Hub for Leisure Business and Add New Routes and Frequencies

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interjet Airlines announced it would be expanding overall service through its Mexico City hub by 40 percent and officially establish Cancun as a major hub for the airline with over 378 weekly flights serving both the leisure and business traveler. At the same time, the airline announced it would be adding new routes, increasing frequencies to existing markets and establishing peak day arrivals and departures for faster and more convenient connections.

"It was just one year ago we announced our new three-year strategic plan called Interjet 2021, Focus on the Future," said Julio Gamero, Interjet's Chief Commercial Officer. "A major pillar of that plan was committing ourselves to 'Focus on the Customer' and providing the products and services our customers deserved to make their leisure or business travel experience the best possible. As an example, for our leisure travels to Mexico, we are scheduling arrivals and departures to coincide with check-in and check-out hours at major hotels and resorts. For our business travelers, we are now offering hourly departures on our most frequently traveled routes from 06:00 to 21:00. When you combine this with competitive prices, free checked bags on select fares, more legroom between seats and excellent on-board service, it's easy to see why we're the fastest-growing airline in Mexico," he added.

For more information regarding Interjet's expansion or to make a reservation, visit http://www.interjet.com or in the U.S. call (866) 285-9525.

About Interjet

Interjet is an international airline based in Mexico City carrying 14 million passengers annually within Mexico and between Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central, and South America. In all, it provides air service to 54 destinations in 10 countries offering its passengers greater connections and travel options through agreements with major airlines such as Alitalia, All Nippon Airways (ANA), American Airlines, British Airways, Emirates, Air Canada, LATAM Group, EVA Air, Iberia, Lufthansa, Hainan Airlines, Hahn Air, Qatar Airlines and Japan Airlines.

Interjet was recently honored with Skytrax's World Airline Award as the 'Best Low-Cost Airline in Mexico and Best Cabin Crew in Mexico. In 2017, Interjet was awarded the Travelers' Choice Trip Advisor Award as the best Mexico airline.

FB: @Interjet; TW: @Interjet; IG: @Interjet

Media Contact

Julieta Peña Flores

Tel. +52 (55) 9178 5500 x5833

Email: julieta.pena@interjet.com.mx

SOURCE Interjet Airlines