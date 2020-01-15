+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
15.01.2020 00:30:00

Interjet Airlines Introduces the Interjet Outlet, an Online Discount Store

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interjet Airlines announced today the introduction of its new 'Interjet Outlet', an online discount store where passengers can view promotions and book periodic deals for both domestic and international travel. Travelers who visit the outlet between now and January 20, 2020, can earn discounts of up to 80 percent on certain fares.

"Due to the overwhelming demand for our travel membership program – Club2020, we wanted to offer travelers who did not participate in this program the opportunity to also get great deals on flights which they can now do through our Interjet Outlet," said Julio Gamero, Interjet's Chief Commercial Officer.

According to Gamero, fares are subject to availability and these discounts cannot be used with other promotions, discounts or group fares. Depending on the destination and fare type, you could earn a significant discount on particular flights purchased between now and January 20, 2020, for travel through November 30, 2020.

As the fastest growing international airline in Mexico, Interjet provides service to 55 destinations in 10 countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central, and South America. The airline has partnership agreements with major carriers such as Alitalia, All Nippon Airways (ANA), American Airlines, British Airways, Emirates, Air Canada, JetBlue, LATAM Group, Iberia, Lufthansa, Hainan Airlines, Qatar Airlines, and Japan Airlines.

Interjet has been honored with Skytrax's World Airline Award as the 'Best Low-Cost Airline in Mexico and Best Cabin Crew in Mexico as well as being awarded the Travelers' Choice Trip Advisor Award as the best Mexico airline.

For more information regarding the Interjet Outlet or to make a reservation, visit http://www.interjet.com or in the U.S. call (866) 285-9525.

FB: @Interjet; TW: @Interjet; IG: @Interjet

Media Contact
Julieta Peña Flores
Tel. +52 (55) 9178 5500 x5833
Email: julieta.pena@interjet.com.mx

 

SOURCE Interjet Airlines

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14.01.20
Preiskorrektur bei Gold setzt sich fort
14.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Geberit AG, Clariant AG, ABB Ltd
14.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
14.01.20
SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Dow zum Handelsende in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag schlussendlich fester. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer konnte sich nicht so recht entscheiden und beendete die Sitzung dann nahe der Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Wenig Ausschläge zeigten sich an der Wall Street.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;