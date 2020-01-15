|
15.01.2020 00:30:00
Interjet Airlines Introduces the Interjet Outlet, an Online Discount Store
MEXICO CITY, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interjet Airlines announced today the introduction of its new 'Interjet Outlet', an online discount store where passengers can view promotions and book periodic deals for both domestic and international travel. Travelers who visit the outlet between now and January 20, 2020, can earn discounts of up to 80 percent on certain fares.
"Due to the overwhelming demand for our travel membership program – Club2020, we wanted to offer travelers who did not participate in this program the opportunity to also get great deals on flights which they can now do through our Interjet Outlet," said Julio Gamero, Interjet's Chief Commercial Officer.
According to Gamero, fares are subject to availability and these discounts cannot be used with other promotions, discounts or group fares. Depending on the destination and fare type, you could earn a significant discount on particular flights purchased between now and January 20, 2020, for travel through November 30, 2020.
As the fastest growing international airline in Mexico, Interjet provides service to 55 destinations in 10 countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central, and South America. The airline has partnership agreements with major carriers such as Alitalia, All Nippon Airways (ANA), American Airlines, British Airways, Emirates, Air Canada, JetBlue, LATAM Group, Iberia, Lufthansa, Hainan Airlines, Qatar Airlines, and Japan Airlines.
Interjet has been honored with Skytrax's World Airline Award as the 'Best Low-Cost Airline in Mexico and Best Cabin Crew in Mexico as well as being awarded the Travelers' Choice Trip Advisor Award as the best Mexico airline.
For more information regarding the Interjet Outlet or to make a reservation, visit http://www.interjet.com or in the U.S. call (866) 285-9525.
FB: @Interjet; TW: @Interjet; IG: @Interjet
Media Contact
Julieta Peña Flores
Tel. +52 (55) 9178 5500 x5833
Email: julieta.pena@interjet.com.mx
SOURCE Interjet Airlines
