Interior Health launches mobile immunization clinics

KELOWNA, BC, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - IH WIDE - Interior Health's #journey2immunity has kicked into high gear with the introduction of mobile immunization clinics that will travel across the Interior Health region to target rural and remote communities, and other hard to reach populations.

"We know that the best way to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine is able to get one is by removing as many barriers to access as possible," said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. "These two mobile clinics are heading out on a road trip that will make it easier for many people in the Interior to get their COVID-19 vaccine in their home community."

One mobile immunization clinic will travel through communities in the South Okanagan, Kootenay Boundary and East Kootenay, making initial stops in Big White, Peachland, Okanagan Falls, Hedley and Princeton. The second mobile immunization clinic will complete its journey through the North Okanagan and Thompson Cariboo Shuswap regions, with stops first in Cherryville, Lumby, the Okanagan Indian Band, Falkland and Armstrong.

Interior Health has worked with provincial partners to design and implement the mobile clinics. Two trailers are fully-equipped and have been provided by the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA) and will make stops in more than 40 communities along the way.

The clinics will focus on providing first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people who are 12+ (born in 2009 or earlier), and appointments at the clinics along the way will not be required.

"BCAA's mobile response units are designed to provide on-the-ground support to British Columbians in the event of a major incident, and we are beyond thrilled to offer two units to Interior Health as mobile immunization clinics. What an incredible way to work together to get as many people vaccinated as possible," says BCAA President and CEO Eric Hopkins.

Interior Health will work in partnership with local leaders and the media to inform communities when the mobile vaccination clinic will be near them.

To keep up-to-date with the mobile immunization clinics schedules please regularly check back here.

There are three ways to register for COVID-19 vaccine notifications:

Online by visiting the provincial website here or https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated

By phone: 1-833-838-2323

In person at a Service BC office listed here.

New clinic dates for second doses in rural and remote communities are published at: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/taking-a-community-approach/

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other resources visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

To learn about B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated

SOURCE Interior Health