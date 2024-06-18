Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Roblon Aktie [Valor: 20998623 / ISIN: DK0060485019]
18.06.2024 11:48:52

Interim report Q2 2023/24 - Half year

Roblon
77.00 DKK -2.53%
Roblon’s revenue and earnings for the first half of 2023/24 were in line with expectations

Selected financial highlights

  • The Group’s order intake amounted to DKKm 185.9 in H1 2023/24 (DKKm 175.6), and at 30 April 2024, the Group’s order book stood at DKKm 106.0 (DKKm 118.6).
  • Revenue of DKKm 155.0 (DKKm 171.7).
  • Gross margin of 52.3% (49.5%).
  • Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) of DKKm 4.4 (DKKm 6.3).
  • Operating loss before special items (EBIT) of DKKm 8.7 (a loss of DKKm 7.5).
  • Financial items amounted to a net expense of DKKm 2.1 (net expense of DKKm -3.0).
  • Loss before tax of DKKm 10.8 (loss of DKKm -10.5).
  • Net cash inflow from operations of DKKm 35.0 (DKKm 24.5).

Full-year guidance for 2023/24

Management maintains the previously announced guidance of revenue of around DKKm 370, an operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and before special items (EBITDA) of around DKKm 25 and an operating profit before special items (EBIT) of around DKKm 0.


Frederikshavn, 18 June 2024

Roblon A/S

Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen          Carsten Michno
Chairman of the Board         Co-CEO/CFO

Enquiries regarding this announcement, please contact the press and investor relations officer:
Co-CEO/CFO Carsten Michno, tel. +45 9620 3300

Attachment


