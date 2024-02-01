Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'214 -1.1%  SPI 14'650 -0.8%  Dow 38'349 0.5%  DAX 16'859 -0.3%  Euro 0.9319 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'639 -0.2%  Gold 2'062 1.1%  Bitcoin 36'848 0.4%  Dollar 0.8579 -0.5%  Öl 81.5 -0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Julius Bär10248496Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Ausblick: Meta Platforms zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Notenbank verschiebt Zinssenkung - Daniel Grieder hat HUGO BOSS neu erfunden
Ausblick: UniCredit zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
DZ BANK beurteilt ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie mit Kaufen
Ausblick: Apple öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Sodexo Aktie [Valor: 509031 / ISIN: FR0000121220]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.02.2024 18:30:00

Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2023

finanzen.net zero Sodexo-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Sodexo
104.60 EUR 0.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Regulated
information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, February 1, 2024

Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2023

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Sodexo to BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:

  • 6,000 shares
  • €15,677,203

During the 2nd half-year, the following were traded:

Bought: 42,687 shares for €3,981,689 (402 transactions)
Sold: 45,085 shares for €4,227,539 (425 transactions)

As a reminder,

1 -        The liquidity contract concluded with Exane BNP Paribas dated March 10, 2020, and modified by amendment on July 22, 2021, was suspended from August 25, 2023 pending the renewal of the resolution of the annual shareholders meeting authorizing share buybacks by the next annual general meeting.

As of August 24, 2023, after market close, the following resources were credited to the liquidity contract:

  • 6,000 shares
  •    €15,677,203

2 -        The following assets were booked to the liquidity account in the previous interim report as of June 30, 2023:

  • 8,398 shares
  • €15,431,354

During the 1st half-year, the following were traded:

Bought: 397,701 shares for €34,919,396 (3,615 transactions)
Sold: 438,677 shares for €39,038,571 (4,434 transactions)

3 -        On July 1, 2021, at the time of the implementation of the AMF decision N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 167,903 shares
  • €11,605,851

4 -        On March 13, 2020, the day before the start of the current liquidity contract, the following assets were booked:

  • 227,000 shares
  • €7,088,975

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

  • 22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023
    consolidated revenues
  • 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 11 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as at February 1, 2024)

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die TOP 7 AKTIEN der Welt – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schaefer | BX Swiss TV

Was sind die Top 7 Aktien der Welt?
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe geben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG eine Übersicht über die Glorreichen 7 Aktien. Diese sind Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Tesla, Amazon und Meta.
Wie künstliche Intelligenz massgeblich zum Erfolg dieser Unternehmen beiträgt, welches Unternehmen die Nase vorn hat und welches Tim Schäfers Lieblingstitel ist, erfahren Sie in diesem Video.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die TOP 7 AKTIEN der Welt – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schaefer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:10 FAQ: E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures
12:28 Julius Bär: JB Tracker Zertifikat auf den Top 10 Stocks for 2024 Basket (CHF)
12:15 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 42.000 Dollar – Jerome Powell dämpft Zinssenkungsfantasien
09:22 Marktüberblick: adidas überrascht mit Zahlen
09:14 SMI-Höhenflug beendet?
09:00 Die TOP 7 AKTIEN der Welt – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schaefer | BX Swiss TV
08:57 UBS KeyInvest: Luxus – In neuem Glanz/Luftfahrt – Mehr Passagiere
31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
30.01.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'684.11 19.71 C0SSMU
Short 11'920.84 13.87 3XSSMU
Short 12'360.32 8.95 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 11'213.91 01.02.2024 17:31:57
Long 10'745.73 18.72 SSQMQU
Long 10'543.61 13.95 SSOMRU
Long 10'085.42 8.99 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

VAT-Aktie, Meyer Burger-Aktie & Co. im Sinkflug: Was hinter dem Abverkauf von Schweizer Small- und Midcap-Aktien stecken könnte
Roche-Aktie stürzt ab: Roche 2023 von verschiedenen Faktoren ausgebremst - CEO sieht Potenziel bei Schlankmachermedikamenten
Alphabet-Aktie fällt trotzdem: Alphabet übertrifft mit Zahlen die Erwartungen
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen tiefer -- SMI beendet Sitzung schwächer -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Julius Bär-Aktie zieht an: Julius Bär wechselt CEO aus und schreibt SIGNA-Kredite ab - Konzerngewinn sinkt
ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus: ABB hält Auftragseingang im Schlussquartal stabil und bekommt zwei neue Verwaltungsräte
Novartis-Aktie schwach: Novartis profitiert von Sandoz-Abspaltung - Gewinnsprung
Raiffeisen-Anlagechef erwartet positives Umfeld für Schweizer Aktien - Erholungsrally für SMI voraus
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Nachmittag stärker
Volkswagen-Aktie im Plus: VW gründet neues Unternehmen "AI Lab"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit