28.04.2020 13:45:00

Interim Report, January - March 2020, Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First quarter of 2020                                                                               

  • Net sales in the first quarter amounted to SEK 2,541 (2,535) million. Organic growth was -2 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -1 per cent.          
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 122 (131) million and the operating margin was 4.8 (5.2) per cent.          
  • EBIT was SEK 61 (77) million. Profit after tax was SEK 31 (43) million.           
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.3 (0.4).
  • Operating cash flow was SEK 184 (124) million.         
  • Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.1 (2.2).     
  • The spread of COVID-19 in the Nordic region escalated at the end of the first quarter, which negatively impacted the company's sales and operating profit. For a summary of the impact of and Coor's actions linked to COVID-19, refer to page 3 in the report.

 

 GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY

                     Jan-Mar


 Rolling

            Full year 

                                   

 (SEK m)

 

2020

 

2019


                                    12 mo.

2019

                                   

Net sales

 

2,541

 

2,535


 

10,319

 

10,313

                                   

 Organic growth, %

 

-2

 

10


 

2

 

5

                                   

 Acquired growth, %

 

2

 

7


 

1

 

2

                                   

 FX effects, %

 

-1

 

2


 

0

 

1

                                   

Adjusted EBITA

 

122

 

131


 

541

 

549

                                   

Adjusted EBITA margin, %

 

4.8

 

5.2


 

5.2

 

5.3

                                   

EBIT

 

61

 

77


 

283

 

299

                                   

Income for the period

 

31

 

43


 

157

 

169

                                   

Operating cash flow

 

184

 

124


 

652

 

591

                                   

Earnings per share, SEK

 

0.3

 

0.4


 

1.6

 

1.8







See page 23 for definitions and calculations of key performance indicators. Items affecting comparability are presented in Note 3.

 

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

On 28 April 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CEST, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the first quarter via a webcast. To participate in the webcast, please register in advance using the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2231150/2748EF0ACB3DBE86FC4F0DE155E0BDE9

To listen to the presentation by telephone, dial +46-850558366 (Sweden), +47-23963688 (Norway), +45-78150108 (Denmark), +35-8981710523 (Finland) or +44-3333009274 (UK).

The briefing material and a recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website www.coor.com, under Investors/Reports and presentations, after the briefing.

Financial calendar

Interim Report January-June 2020                       17 July 2020

Interim Report January-September 2020             4 November 2020

Interim Report January-December 2020              February 2021

Interim report January-March 2021                      April 2021

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 28 April 2020, at 1:00 p.m. CEST.

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

For further information, contact:

For questions concerning the financial report:
Klas Elmberg 
CFO and Director of Investor Relations
+46-10-559-6580

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general: 
Mikael Stöhr
President and CEO
+46-10-559-59-35

Magdalena Öhrn
Director of Communications
+46-10-559-55-19

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/coor/r/interim-report--january---march-2020--coor-service-management-holding-ab,c3098908

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8962/3098908/1237918.pdf

Interim Report, January-March 2020, Coor

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interim-report-january---march-2020-coor-service-management-holding-ab-301048314.html

SOURCE Coor

